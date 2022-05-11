Jiu-Jitsu legend Leo Vieira announced as ONE Championship's Vice President of Grappling

ONE Championship announced today that Leo Vieira has been appointed as Vice President of Grappling.

Vieira is one of the most decorated grapplers in history, having won multiple IBJJF and ADCC competitions throughout his career. He is a fifth degree black belt under Romero Cavalcanti and is known for exciting bouts that earned him over 40 wins in the sport. He is also the co-founder of CheckMat BJJ, one of the top teams in the sport that is home to some of the best grapplers in the world.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement through a press release welcoming the grappling legend into the fold.

“It is my honor to announce that Leo Vieira, one of the most accomplished and respected Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in history, has decided to join ONE Championship as Vice President of Grappling. Leo is a true trailblazer in martial arts, and as we continue to add depth to our grappling roster, his guidance will be invaluable. ONE is proud to continue providing the world’s best martial arts athletes with a platform to showcase their unique talents and skills.”

Meanwhile, Vieira welcomed the appointment and issued a statement as well.

“I am thrilled to join ONE as Vice President of Grappling. I appreciate the trust and opportunity that Chatri and the ONE team have given me to shape ONE’s submission grappling divisions. As a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt for over 25 years, I have been able to positively impact lives as a competitor, professor, and team leader, and I will continue to do so at ONE. It is a dream come true to work alongside people who share similar values and beliefs about martial arts as I do. I am committed to building the world’s most exciting submission grappling promotion with ONE’s amazingly talented roster.”

ONE Championship making positive steps in promoting submission grappling

ONE Championship celebrates martial arts by showcasing the various disciplines of the sport in its events. This year, they are taking the necessary steps to put a spotlight on submission grappling as well.

Apart from installing a legend of the sport in Leo Vieira as their Vice President of Grappling, they also added big names to their roster. Grappling superstars like Andre Galvao, Danielle Kelly and Mikey Musumeci have already made their promotional debuts, while Tye and Kade Ruotolo are set to compete in their first match on May 20 at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot.

Other big names signed to the roster but have yet to make their debuts are Gordon Ryan, Renato Canuto, Tainan Dalpra, and Jessa Khan. Meanwhile, grappling stars who have transitioned to MMA like Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and Garry Tonon are also showcasing their talents in the ONE circle.

