Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals when she plans to return to the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn't been inside the Octagon since UFC 248 this past March. The last event with a live crowd, UFC 248's co-main even between Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, was widely considered the greatest women's MMA fight of all time.

Unfortunately for the former Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, she got the short end of the stick on the decision, and her defeat meant that she had lost four of her last six since her first defeat in November 2017.

Many have wondered when the Polish star Joanna Jedrzejczyk will return to the Octagon, and Lauro Sanko asked her about it as well (H/T MMA Fighting). Speaking to Sanko, she said that she hasn't been able to return to Florida to train with American Top Team:

“Because of the COVID situation, somehow, I can’t go back to the states,” Jedrzejczyk explained. “I don’t see myself preparing in Poland or somewhere outside of American Top Team without Mikey Brown, Katel Kubis, American Top Team in general. I love these people. They are my team. I think I will be back next year."

Joanna Jedrzejczyk said that while she planned to return in October, that has been postponed to January at the very least. She is, however, continuing to train:

"I’m training. I’m training every single day. I train everyday. I do lots of cardio, lots of jiu-jitsu, lots of boxing. So I keep on rolling every single day and hustling everyday.”

When asked about a timeline for her UFC return, Joanna Jedrzejczyk stated that she can't see herself fighting without fans. She explained the importance of the atmosphere:

"I don’t see myself fighting without fans, without an audience,” Jedrzejczyk continued. “You know how I interact with people. I don’t see myself fighting without fans. There is no sport without fans, any sport. I want my people to watch me live and support me. I just need it. I need this energy from people. This atmosphere always makes me feel so good.”

Who makes sense as an opponent for Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's coach previously stated that the Polish Strawweight is only interested in fighting for the title. Rose Namajunas will get the next crack at UFC gold, presumably in early 2021.

While Joanna Jedrzejczyk's four losses since 2017 would normally put her out of contention, the fact that she had an all-time classic with Weili Zhang might just prompt UFC to book a rematch.

Tatiana Suarez would be the most ideal opponent for her, but there is no timeline on her return from injury either.