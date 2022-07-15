Joanna Jedrzejczyk suggests female BMF title, wants to be one of the inaugural fighters

Joanna Jedrzejczyk may be compelled to keep fighting if a female BMF title pops up.

While speaking with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck amid the UFC Fan Expo, Jedrzejczyk covered multiple topics, including her fifty-test USADA jacket, her plans following her competitive retirement, and more.

Watch the interview/video below:

Shortly after discussing the potential post-career ambassador role, Jedrzejczyk said:

"Or I can do one more fight for baddest female MF, you know (laughs). No, I'm retired, but maybe in the future, I would fight for the [female BMF]."

When questioned about who might stand on the opposite side of the cage for this hypothetical BMF title clash, Jedrzejczyk said:

"I don't know. There's not that many BFMF, real OG female fighters (laughs)."

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz took part in the first, and so far only, Bad Mother****er title fight in the company's history. 'Gamebred' earned a doctor's stoppage victory over Diaz in the third round of their UFC 244 main event clash in November 2019.

It would be fitting to have another American Top Team product in Jedrzejczyk vie for a women's BMF title.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's UFC run overall

The Polish pugilist announced her retirement after her last contest in June. This was her second consecutive loss to Zhang Weili and came via a devastating spinning backfist knockout during the second stanza of their UFC 275 rematch.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has the most consecutive strawweight title defenses in UFC history. After capturing the gold from Carla Esparza (the current 115 pound champion) at UFC 185 in March 2015, she carved through the weight class.

Jedrzejczyk notched title defenses against Jessica Penne, Valérie Létourneau, Cláudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Jéssica Andrade. Her championship tenure lasted for over two and a half years before she lost the belt to Rose Namajunas via first round TKO in their UFC 217 title fight.

She is no stranger to inaugural title fights, as Jedrzejczyk was part of the first ever UFC women's flyweight championship bout. The retired champion fell short of defeating the current 125 pound champion, Valentina Shevchenko, by way of unanimous decision at UFC 231 in the effort.

