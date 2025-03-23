Joaquin Buckley calls out Sean Brady for UFC London scrap if Kamaru Usman backs out

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley has changed the trajectory of his career since moving to welterweight in 2023. The 30-year-old called out Sean Brady if a fight with former champion Kamaru Usman didn't materialize.

Ad

Buckley is on a six-fight win streak in the welterweight division with wins over the likes of Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Colby Covington. In his last outing, 'New Mansa' faced Covington at UFC Tampa in December 2024. Buckley landed heavy shots which led to a huge cut on Covington's eyelid and the doctor stopped the fight.

Buckley is currently ranked #6 in the welterweight division. Meanwhile, Brady outclassed Leon Edwards at UFC London and submitted him in the fourth round. Brady dominated the former champion in striking as well as in the ground game.

Ad

Trending

Both Brady and Buckley seem one fight away from a potential title fight. Buckley has been calling out former champion Kamaru Usman and asserted if Usman doesn't fight him, he may end up fighting Brady. Reacting to Brady's win over Edwards, Buckley posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Congrats Sean, If Usman don’t want no smoke. what ya think bout Brady Bunch Vs Buck #UFCLondon"

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Belal Muhammad gives his prediction on potential Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman fight

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad gave his prediction over a potential fight between former champion Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley. 'New Mansa' defeated Covington at UFC Tampa and called out Usman. Buckley made his UFC debut in 2020 and has fought 15 times in the promotion winning 11 of those fights.

Ad

The promising contender is on a six-fight win streak and with a win over Usman will be guaranteed a title shot next. It is still unclear if Usman is interested in fighting Buckley, but current champion Muhammad took to X to give his prediction. He wrote:

"Buckley knocks out Usman."

Check out Belal Muhammad's post about Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.