Joe Pyfer sends ice-cold warning to Kelvin Gastelum before UFC Mexico City

After beating Marc-André Barriault at UFC 303, Joe Pyfer is gearing up to fight his biggest test in Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico. The American middleweight contender made a chilling prediction going ahead, claiming he will be the first fighter to knock out the 33-year-old in the octagon.

Despite being a veteran, Gastelum has never been knocked out in his UFC career. However, his opponent at UFC Mexico predicts to do the unthinkable and emerge victorious via a KO. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Pfyer had a message for his opponent:

"I love the match-up. I thought it was very exciting. He's a guy that likes to bring it. He's entertaining to watch. I would say, as of lately, his performances, I don't think are Kelvin of old. But I do believe that he did his best work at middleweight. I know my teammate beat him, in Sean Brady, dominated. But we're two completely different fighters."

Pyfer continued:

"I'm a good grappler, I'm a great striker. I wanna be the first guy to knock Kelvin out. When I saw the match-up, I thought it was a great fight for me."

Check out Joe Pyfer's comments below:

Kelvin Gastelum claims he was hesitant to fight Joe Pyfer initially

UFC Mexico is right around the corner, and fans are excited to witness the matchups. Headlining the card are flyweight contenders Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg. In the middleweight division, Kelvin Gastelum is scheduled to fight Joe Pyfer.

Judging by his recent statements in the UFC media day press conference, it seems like Gastelum was not thrilled to fight 'Bodybagz' initially. He claimed he wanted to fight someone who was top-ranked and had a bigger name. Sitting across reporters, the 33-year-old had this to say:

"At first, I was a little bothered by the matchup because he's not someone that I was looking for in a fight. He was not in my radar. I wanted someone ranked, I wanted someone with a bigger name."

Gastelum continued:

"But I also feel like this is a big test for me. I gotta start from the bottom again. I gotta fight these young killers. This is a new chapter in my life. I gotta build my way back up to the rankings."

Check out Kelvin Gastelum's comments below:

