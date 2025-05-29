Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers explore if P Diddy was "rogue" or another 'Jeffrey Epstein–type operator'

Perhaps the most talked-about topic in entertainment today is the on-going trial of P Diddy, which inevitably found its way to Joe Rogan's podcast. Speaking to NFL icon Aaron Rodgers, Rogan speculated on the true nature of the rapper's criminal enterprise, as more and more information about it become public.

Rodgers was the one who introduced the idea, asking what Rogan thinks Diddy is truly running in his famous "White Parties", saying:

"You think Diddy was rogue or Diddy was like a Epstein-type, working for somebody?"

Joe Rogan answered:

"Well, it would be a great way to compromise celebrities and get them to say whatever you want them to.Get them to do whatever projects you'd like them to do. And you know, if you're a bunch of other celebrities are there, you're like, 'Oh look Bill Clinton's here, this is fine. Yeah, this is cool.'... You don't even think there's anything wrong with being there. Meanwhile, you're getting drugged up and filmed and then they're passing out punch."

Listen to the conversation here (2:26:18):

Joe Rogan sheds light on celebrities that attended Diddy's 'White Parties"

Earlier in the conversation, the two also talked about all the celebrities and other famous individuals who were publicly seen to be friends and/or affliated with the alleged s*x trafficker. As the trial goes even deeper into P Diddy's alleged crimes, more and more names are getting revealed.

However, over the course of the past decade or so, famous celebrities like LeBron James Mariah Carey, and Ashton Kutcher were seen with Diddy. They were even seen partying in his now-infamous "White Parties". These celebrities were, at some point, even proud of being there, saying the famous words, "Ain't no party like a Diddy party".

On said celebrities, Joe Rogan said:

"How many guys were on video saying, 'Ain't no party like a Diddy party!' How many people, like, openly talked about being there? LeBron [James], Ashton Kutcher, all these people. Like, 'You guys all went, you didn't see nothing? You didn't see nothing?'"

Listen to this part of the conversation here (1:28):

