Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers slam report on Elon Musk's alleged negative coverage in legacy media, fans react: "It's true though"

Netizens have responded to Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers' claims that Elon Musk is being negatively portrayed by the American media. Many expressed their disappointment with the traditional media establishments and agreed with Rogan and Rodgers in defending Musk's hard work over the years.
An X usernamed @KanekoaTheGreat recently posted Rogan and Rodgers' conversation about Musk on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where the two bashed the American media for failing to recognize Musk's efforts to make their country a better place to live. The UFC commentator brought up the statistics, saying:
''Recently that showed that 96 % of all the stories that mainstream media prints about Elon are negative, 96 %. The guys saved those fuc*ing people trapped up in space, you didn't hear a peep...He's revolutionizing space travel and satellite internet availability all over the world. It's crazy.''
Rodgers chimed in, saying:
''And saving billions of your tax money from funding stupid programs all over the world."
Check out their conversation below:
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''It's true though.''
Another stated:
''Trump and Elon have retained my hope while many others failed.''
Other fans wrote:
''I'm really shocked. There is no oversight, no accountability. Agencies just pay bills, no questions asked. As for Elon, legacy media is evil, cruel and vicious. They can't stand Elon because he does decent things out of the goodness of his heart, no strings attached.''
''The fact that the media have intentionally misled the public for decades, especially the last decade, shows that they’re no longer trusted news sources. Basically, they only exist to sew strife!''
Check out more reactions below:
When Joe Rogan praised Elon Musk, calling him ''a unique character''
In a JRE podcast earlier this year, Joe Rogan expressed his admiration for Elon Musk's successful business ventures and his remarkable character.
Notably, Rogan shares a close relationship with the Tesla CEO, having hosted him on his show multiple times in the past. The UFC commentator stated:
''Elon's such a unique character. You can't even put him in the same category as an Einstein, because he's a cultural weirdness. Who's this guy, making memes, cracking jokes, dunking on people, telling people to go f**k themselves? Buys Twitter and runs a bunch of different companies simultaneously while playing video games constantly...He's one of the most unique human beings in all of history."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below: