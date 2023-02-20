Joe Rogan is absolutely wrong about 'The Rock', hits back fellow Samoan WWE legend Rikishi

Joe Rogan made headlines recently when he suggested that action star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson should admit to steroid use after The Liver King finally admitted to it on his YouTube channel.

'The Rock's' cousin, Samoan WWE legend Rikishi, recently responded to Rogan's claims. While speaking with InsideFighting, Rikishi mentioned that his cousin's physique is a result of his Polynesian genetics.

He said:

"[Is 'The Rock' on steroids?] Absolutely not. That's the one thing about Polynesians. You know, dude will be...we're all big boned, man." [1:33 - 1:39]

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that the former WWE superstar-turned-action hero's workout regimen and discipline have been a major factor in helping him achieve excellent results as he has:

"And so, ['The] Rock', you see him. He work out...I mean, if you work out as much as 'The Rock' everyday. While people's in the club partying, Rock's in the Paradise Gym." [1:40 - 1:48]

Despite the UFC commentator and JRE host believing that 'The Rock' should admit to using steroids, it doesn't really affect the action star's career. He's not subject to USADA testing like UFC fighters are.

Joe Rogan believes Alexander Volkanovski beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

There has been an ongoing debate among the MMA community regarding the main event superfight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev retained the lightweight title via unanimous decision. But many, including Joe Rogan, felt as though Volkanovski did enough to deserve the win. During his JRE Fight Companion, the UFC commentator was visibly shocked upon hearing that Makhachev was awarded the decision.

He said:

"We were convinced. We might've been biased. We might have to watch it. I don't know, I mean, I don't think so. Let's see what the online people think cause in my eyes, I thought it was 3-2 [for Volkanovski]. Listen to the crowd." [3:53 - 4:16]

It was a closely contested and entertaining bout and despite the loss, 'Volk' still retained his No.1 spot in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

