Joe Rogan and AJ Gentile draw parallel between death of DoD funded anti-gravity researcher and alleged facade behind UFO sightings

Joe Rogan is known for discussing a wide range of topics on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator recently hosted AJ Gentile, the creator and host of "The Why Files," with whom he discussed the alleged facade behind UFO sightings.

Speaking on episode #2327 of JRE, the podcast's guest claimed that disinformation campaigns have allegedly been ongoing for a long time before adding:

"Just to keep guys like you and me fascinated and trying to figure stuff out, while they can just operate their advanced technology in peace. Like, let them think it's aliens and UFO's. That's fine... In the '50's, they were very public about anti-gravity. It was in the papers, the G-engine, they were talking about it. And then suddenly, quiet."

Rogan raised the topic of Thomas Townsend Brown, leading Gentile to add:

"And Ning Li, remember her story? The physicist who disappeared... So, that was AC Gravity if you guys want to look that up. She used to give talks and all of that. She was funded by DoD for $400,000. So, we know that, for sure. And then she just goes dark. She goes dark for 11 years, shows up - I think - 2013, she's back. 2014, she gets hit by a car."

Check out Joe Rogan and AJ Gentile's comments below (starting at the 1:19:48 mark):

Li was struck by a vehicle in 2014 while crossing the street on the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus. She suffered permanent brain damage that resulted in Alzheimer’s disease from the accident and passed away in 2021 at the age of 78.

Joe Rogan once hosted a guest who described his research on UFO's

Joe Rogan hosted a prominent figure in the field of unidentified aerial phenomena, Jacques Vallee, on episode #2288 of JRE. His guest discussed his studies of extraterrestrial objects and unidentified flying objects, which are detailed in his new book, Forbidden Science 6: Scattered Castles, The Journals of Jacques Vallee 2010-2019, stating:

"In all three cases, it's an egg-shaped object. In all three cases are traces that could be seen, could be described, could be analyzed. In all three cases, the beings are short. They are about three feet, three and a half feet. They breathe air. What kind of extraterrestrial is that, that comes here and breathes the air? If we go to the moon, we're not going to breathe the air."

Check out Joe Rogan and Jacques Vallee's discussion on the latter's research below (starting at the 1:14:21 mark):

Rogan's guest revealed that the extraterrestrial objects discovered lacked breathing equipment but functioned normally. He claimed that they had two eyes, a small nose, and a small mouth.

