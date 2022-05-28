×
Joe Rogan tells Ali Siddiq he could "f*** some people up" if he takes a fight

Joe Rogan (left), Ali Siddiq (right) [Image courtesy: @alisiddiq on Instagram]
Brian Heffernan
Brian Heffernan
Modified May 28, 2022 09:42 PM IST
News

Joe Rogan was speaking to comedian Ali Siddiq on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, when the topic of the UFC commentator's own fighting ability was brought up.

When Siddiq asked if Rogan would fight, the 54-year-old said:

"No, I’m too banged up. I’m not interested anymore."

Siddiq then said that on "muscle memory alone," the podcaster and commentator would be able to take somebody out.

This prompted Rogan to reply:

"I mean, probably, I could f*** some people up."

Watch the podcast video clip here:

youtube-cover

Rogan is known for having a history in martial arts and has some impressive accolades to his name. The 54-year-old has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and taekwondo, which would stand him in good stead in a fight.

That said, Rogan made it clear that his fighting days were over and that the podcaster wouldn't enter the octagon anytime soon.

Still, with the rise of Jake Paul and other celebrities entering the boxing ring, perhaps the 54-year-old could join one of these events or even set up his own.

His guest Ali Siddiq is seemingly undergoing boxing training and made a call out in a recent Instagram post, asking for any artist, influencer or comic to respond.

Joe Rogan named as one of the most influential figures by TIME 100

The UFC commentator is bringing martial arts and specifically Brazilian jiu-jitsu to a much wider audience via his podcast. He was also recently named by TIME 100 as one of the most influential people around the globe.

This is a great personal achievement for the 54-year-old, but it also brings a lot more attention to himself and his personal interests. Two of his widely known interests are Brazilian jiu-jitsu and, of course, the UFC. Both stand to benefit from Rogan's influence worldwide.

The UFC commentator can often be seen promoting upcoming UFC events, most recently posting about UFC 274.

Also Read Article Continues below

This not only brings new eyeballs to the sport but also helps boost the notoriety of the fighters on the card. It is something the UFC struggles to do itself, with the organization often needing large personalities like Conor McGregor to boost pay-per-view buys.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
