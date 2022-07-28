"We're living in this conflict that we have zero control over" - Joe Rogan explains how the constant threat of nuclear war at a global level is a huge source of anxiety

The threat of nuclear warfare and the fallout thereof has got Joe Rogan feeling anxious. On a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan spoke to political commentator Konstantin Kisin about what the war between Ukraine and Russia could mean for the globe.

The looming threat of nuclear war is something of a new possibility in Rogan's mind. Maybe, it is better said that it has dawned on Rogan that the possibility is a real one. That is frightening!

"That it one of the biggest f***ing sources of anxiety for people, the idea that we're living in this conflict that we have zero control over that might lead to a global thermo-nuclear war."

Watch the clip below from 4:00:

Joe Rogan also highlighted the abnormality of the war between Ukraine and Russia, with extended families being scattered throughout the region that was previously called the Soviet Union.

Rogan pointed out that families may be declaring war on each other, by virtue of the location in which they happen to live. However, what Rogan finds most worrying is the control that Russia has over the narrative being spun to the general public.

Konstantin Kisin, the guest on the podcast, reinforced Rogan's idea by explaining the message being spread throughout Russia by the government.

"Well, 80% of Russians get their news from TV, and the message is very consistent and very clear. The message being, 'We are about to be attacked, NATO is about to destroy us. Ukraine is full of Nazis...' It is all completely baseless. But if you feed people that line for long enough, that's what they're going to believe."

Watch the video below:

Joe Rogan hits TikTok with a spinning roundhouse kick as he goes through the Terms of Service

Joe Rogan recently had comedian Theo Von on his podcast, and spoke about the crazy terms of service that TikTok provides.

He spoke on a multitude of issues regarding the app's terms of service, ranging from pinpointing location and IP address, to the model of your device and file names, and types within your device.

"You are just sucked into it, and all the while it's monitoring your keystrokes, your audio settings... and by audio settings I mean your microphone. So it's listening to you right now."

Watch the video below:

Joe Rogan was outraged at the ability that TikTok has to collect data that seems to be irrelevant to the functioning of the app. Rogan also agreed with the possibility that the app may have been created purely for the reason of data collection.

With so many social media platforms copying the reel format of TikTok, it seems as though the addictive nature of TikTok may be the least dangerous of all features.

