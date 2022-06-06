When Joe Rogan apologized for "f***ing up" on podcast episode with Douglas Murray - "It was very irresponsible" 

Joe Rogan apologized to British author Douglas Murray for his ill-informed comments on people getting arrested for lighting fires in Portland. His apology came just one day after his September 17, 2020, Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast featuring Murray.

On the podcast, Rogan claimed that left-wing activists were being arrested in Portland for lighting forest fires.

Watch the full podcast featuring Douglas Murray below:

Through a video on his Instagram handle, Joe Rogan apologised to Murray, saying:

"I said something on the podcast with Douglas Murray, about people getting arrested for lighting fires and I got duped, it's wrong. There was one guy who was arrested for lighting fires somewhere else and someone sent me something about people getting arrested for lighting fires in Portland. And I said it with out looking into it. It was irresponsible. I just, I didn't check. I made a mistake, I f***ed up. I'm sorry if I duped you as well. There is nothing I can do about it now. It's definitely a mistake. My apologies."

Watch Joe Rogan apologize to Douglas Murray below:

The podcast host further stated that he was very upset with himself for his irresponsible behavior and would take extra care in the future to fact-check information before he stated them.

Joe Rogan and Douglas Murray discuss religion

In British author Douglas Murray's latest appearance on Rogan's JRE podcast, the duo discussed people's need for religion and false prophets. Answering the comedian's question of whether people would join a well laid out new cult, Murry said:

"In the 2000's I started to think, if somebody came along and declared prophethood at the moment, they could do quite well. I mean, think of those huksters on US television who still take money from people saying that they can only build their church and have their helicopters if they send in your dollars, you know those people still exist. There is a guy who is still selling his like silver water that he blesses... I always thought, yeah, if somebody actually made prophet claim in our era, I think people would be surprised how many people would go along with it."

Watch the full JRE episode below:

The podcast host agreed with Murray, saying if someone indeed made a well-laid-out cult with seemingly logical and strong foundations, people would go along with it. Rogan then clarified that it would, however, not end well for these believers as they would lose all their money through the scam.

