Joe Rogan asks four-word question after Donald Trump releases JFK files reportedly containing six million pages with hilarious request for fans

Joe Rogan recently reacted to U.S. president Donald Trump’s decision to release documents related to the 1963 assassination of then-president John F. Kennedy, widely known as the JFK files.

Ad

On Tuesday, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration uploaded approximately 2,200 files to its website, containing more than 80,000 pages of previously classified documents.

The vast majority of the National Archives’ extensive collection, reportedly consisting of over six million pages of records, along with photographs, motion pictures, sound recordings, and artifacts related to the assassination, had already been made public in previous releases.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan recently took to X and urged his fans to share their thoughts on Kennedy’s assassination:

"So, who killed JFK?"

The renowned podcaster followed up his question with a witty remark:

"Wrong answers only please."

Check out Joe Rogan's posts below:

@joerogan on X.

Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, during a visit to Dallas while traveling in his motorcade. Gunshots rang out from the Texas School Book Depository building, fatally striking the 35th U.S. president.

Ad

Later, authorities arrested Lee Harvey Oswald, who had positioned himself on the building’s sixth floor as a sniper. However, just two days later, nightclub owner Jack Ruby shot and killed Oswald during a jail transfer, adding to the mystery surrounding the assassination.

JFK's grandson mocks Joe Rogan over his assassination claims

John F. Kennedy's only living grandson, Jack Schlossberg, went on Instagram on Monday to call out Joe Rogan, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about the former U.S. president's assassination.

Ad

Schlossberg expressed his frustration over Rogan's claim that his grandfather was assassinated by American intelligence agencies, while also criticizing his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:

"Hey Joe Rogan, what's up you short f**k? Are you going to go through all the JFK assassination files with your little b*tt buddy Bobby [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.]. You better after. After you spread all those lies? You're not going to make sure that they're true?"

Ad

Schlossberg also took a dig at Rogan’s appearance, which he also referenced in his caption.

Check out Jack Schlossberg's post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.