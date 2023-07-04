Joe Rogan bashes transgender inclusivity for 'f***ing up women's sports'; accuses organisations of neglecting 'biological women' 

Transgender inclusivity in sports, especially women's sports is a recent topic of debate addressed by media personality Joe Rogan on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan hosted American rapper Ice Cube on the podcast recently and the two discussed whether transgender people should be allowed to compete alongside women. Both vehemently opposed the notion and stated that it was harmful to 'biological' women.

Rogan said:

“Because of social media, everbody feels like they're fighting some sort of social battle with everything they do. And this [transgender inclusivity in sports] is another one. It’s like forced compliance, you’re forced to comply with this. And you know, it’s fucking up women’s sports in a huge way. In a huge way. And you know some organisations are pushing back against that, some people are pushing back against the organisations that are pushing back against it, which to me is the same. Like if you care at all about biological women, you should be against that.”

Rogan also suggested an alternative transgender-only league

“I think ultimately it gets solved where people just don’t accept it anymore and then hopefully, I mean, maybe they can just develop a transgender league. Where trans people play against trans people. But you can’t pretend you are a biological female just because you wish you were. Like you can’t pretend when it comes to women’s sports, you can’t pretend when it comes to women’s rights issues. It’s like, you don’t want men dominating that. Because that’s what it is, it’s men entering women’s spaces.”

Check out Rogan and Ice Cube's comments below:

Joe Rogan goes crazy over Fallon Fox hiding transgender identity

Fallon Fox, a transgender athlete, was a male at birth and underwent gender reassignment surgery as an adult. Fox made her professional debut and only revealed her transgender identity after two bouts.

Joe Rogan expressed his strong feelings about the incident.

"The one that drove me the craziest was the MMA fighter [Fallon Fox]. Because that person became a woman for two years, and then started competing as a woman, and not telling them, and saying that it was a medical issue. [Saying] that I don't have to disclose a medical condition. Like, no, no, no, no, no. That's not what that is."

The UFC commentator labeled it a deception on Fox's part and refused endorse it arguing that the physical advantages were too significant to make it a level playing field.

Check out his comments below:

Check out their entire JRE episode on Spotify:

