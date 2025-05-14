Joe Rogan beats Bo Nickal, Charles Oliveira, and other UFC stars in surprising feat of strength

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan recently revealed the score of his grip strength test on his podcast. In episode #2320 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan welcomed comedian Tom Segura. Rogan said when he first tested with the machine, he only scored 147, but since then, he has worked his way up to 161, also asserting that he wants to get up to a score of 190.

In the podcast, a video was played of various UFC fighters trying the grip strength test. The likes of Charles Oliveira, Bo Nickal, Michael Chandler, and Stipe Miocic tested themselves on the machine with all getting less scores than Rogan. Speaking on the test, Rogan said:

"Yeah I'm obsessed with you know that squeeze machine. You know the thing oh yeah that measures your grip i got 161 and I want to get 190. When I first did it I think I got 147 i was like, well this is bulls**t. Yeah and then I trained then I got up to 161. The UFC had a bunch of guys do it and I think I forget who had the highest but I think Alex Pereira was like 180."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (30:30):

When Joe Rogan gave his vision for a perfect MMA fight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been a lifelong fan of the sport of mixed martial arts. Rogan has been working with the UFC for over two decades now and has witnessed the rise of the sport.

Rogan had former UFC champion Ilia Topuria on his podcast recently. During their conversation, Rogan expressed his desire to see UFC fights in open space rather than in an octagon. He also asserted that if a round ends on the ground, the next round needs to begin in the same position. He said:

"I think the cage is an unnecessary element in fighting...I think they should be in like a basketball court...I also think at the end of a round like say if you got a guy mounted at the end of the round you start the next round mounted on him.''

Check out Rogan's comments below (24:48):

