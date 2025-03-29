Joe Rogan and Big Jay Oakerson talk about unbelievable story of an undercover FBI agent infiltrating biker gangs

Joe Rogan recently had fellow comedian Big Jay Oakerson on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. One of the interesting topics the two spoke of was Rogan's prior guest to Oakerson, FBI undercover agent Scott Payne, who infiltrated biker gangs and neo Nazis. Payne revealed quite a lot of disturbing things he's witnessed and sometimes participated in.

The conversation was pre-empted when the two started talking about psychos in America and how there are so many sick individuals living amongst us. This led to Rogan mentioning Payne, who got up close and personal with this dark side of America.

Rogan said:

"I had this guy on yesterday that spent 25 years as an undercover FBI guy that infiltrated biker gangs and neo-Nazis and, bro... Like you talk to a guy like that and you start like really wondering like, 'Where's the good in the world? Howmany creeps are there? Like, how many really f**king psychotic people are out there organizing right now in the world?'

Oakerson couldn't help seeing the hilarity in things, saying:

"That's a wild thing to go with like different groups undercover though too. If they ever overlap someday like and you go, 'Hey you were a skin head two months ago. When'd you become a biker?'

Check out their comments below (28:46):

Scott Payne talks to Joe Rogan about almost getting caught by a biker gang

To understand more what Joe Rogan was talking about, it's best to listen to the undercover FBI agent himself, Scott Payne. In a gripping moment in his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Payne recounted a frightening experience of almost getting caught by a biker gang he was infiltrating.

What looked like a regular drug delivery turned into a frightening tussle with fate as Payne was blindsided by a surprising background check and physical inspection by his fellow gang members.

Payne said:

"so they bring me down in there, they've brandished their weapons. One of them walks in behind me. He's on the steps. So they got their pistols and my friend says 'Hey there's a lot of sh*t going on. It's my job to take care of my brothers. I need you to write down your full name, your address, your phone number, all kinds of stuff. And I need you to take off all your clothes. I need to check you for a wire."

Check out Scott Payne's comments below (4:39):

