Joe Rogan blames COVID-19 vaccine for MCU actor Josh Brolin's Bell's Palsy disease, slams Big Pharma for "demonizing" and "gaslighting" public

Joe Rogan and Josh Brolin recently discussed the Hollywood superstar's Bell's Palsy diagnosis, with the famous podcaster linking the disease to the COVID-19 vaccine. Rogan also sounded off on Pfizer for "demonizing" those who questioned the vaccine's effectiveness and safety.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2232), Brolin opened up about his diagnosis and how it affected him. He said:

"I contracted a mild case of Bell's Palsy... So literally, I'm washing my face, and I'm doing this, and it just started going [sagging motion]."

After Brolin confirmed that he noticed the symptoms four months ago, Rogan responded:

"That's a side effect of the vaccine, too. That's one of the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines... That vaccine, in particular. That one. The mRNA one. Yeah, I know quite a few people that develop Bell's Palsy from that... Facial paralysis."

Rogan continued:

"Well, the f**ked up thing is, if you talk about it, you're an anti-vaxxer... They've done a really good job of demonizing anyone who questions a medicine that might be correlated with a bunch of serious diseases. They've done a great job of gaslighting people."

Joe Rogan slams Bill Gates and Big Pharma for "fearmongering" about COVID-19 vaccines

Joe Rogan has been vocal about his reservations regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and the narratives surrounding the medication. During a recent episode of his podcast with Jimmy Corseti and Dan Richards, he slammed Bill Gates other vaccine advocates for pushing it on the masses.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE #2231), the UFC commentator shared his thoughts on a billionaire influencing people to take an "unproven" vaccine and said:

"Bill Gates, who's on television telling everybody, get the vaccine. You won't get Covid. And then afterward, that didn't work after he had unloaded all of his stock... It turns out Covid wasn't as bad as we thought it was. Well, you guys are really responsible for a bunch of people taking a medication that was unproven."

Rogan continued:

"You're responsible for all the side effects. You're responsible for all these, and you're responsible for fearmongering, lying, closing down businesses, there ruining economies, changing the political structure of the country."

