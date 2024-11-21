Joe Rogan blasts New York Times for "insane" fact check on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Fruit Loops allegation: "Are you secretly working for the Chinese?"

Joe Rogan has lambasted The New York Times over a recent article regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the allegations he has made against the possibly harmful chemicals in 'Froot Loops.' Kennedy has been lobbying for potentially harmful chemicals from the product's U.S. version to be investigated and removed.

A report from the New York Times that was published earlier this month (Nov. 2024) conducted a fact-check on the allegations. It asserted that the ingredients in the cereal brand's Canadian and American versions were "roughly the same."

It did, however, add that the American version's ingredient list contained additional chemicals like red dye 40, yellow 5, and blue 1, as well as butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT).

On episode 2231 of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast earlier this week, Rogan hosted Jimmy Corsetti and Dan Richards, who cover alternative history and lost civilizations.

Echoing the sentiments of some netizens, Rogan suggested that the supposedly left-leaning media outlets, like the New York Times, were attempting to discredit 'RFK' due to the latter's association with president-elect and consensus right wing leader, Donald Trump.

Suggesting that the aforementioned NYT report on the product was self-contradictory, Rogan stated:

"The New York Times just debunked, in the most insane way, debunked 'RFK' Jr.'s assertion that the ingredients in 'Fruit Loops' are different in Canada than they are in the United States. They fact-checked it while saying he was accurate. So their fact-check, it's so dumb when you see, I tweeted it. The fact-check is so dumb because the fact-check says it's not correct; they have the same ingredients except for these harmful chemicals."

Joe Rogan, who has consistently supported Kennedy Jr., explained that the latter was simply attempting to get the purportedly dangerous chemicals, which are banned from the product in Canada, to be banned from the U.S. version too.

Rogan implied that the article was harming the New York Times' credibility. He also speculated about the motivation behind the publication, which obstructs the removal of potentially dangerous chemicals. Seemingly questioning whether the New York Times was working with one of America's geopolitical competitors, China, he said:

"Ideology? You know, left-wing rejection of 'RFK' Jr. because now he's connected to Trump, which is connected to Nazis. It's like, you go down this f**king weird rabbit hole with these people. And they're like -- what are you trying to do? Are you trying to remove all leftover credibility? Are you trying to eliminate -- because you lost so much credibility? Are you trying to kill it all? Are you secretly working for the Chinese? Like, what are you doing?"

Joe Rogan's apparent jibe at The New York Times

After supporting various Democratic Party leaders over the years, Joe Rogan gave his endorsement for the Republican Party's Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. Trump's JRE appearance and Rogan's endorsement were cited as key elements in Trump's victorious campaign.

Trump is set to reclaim the POTUS seat in Jan. 2025. Meanwhile, Rogan subsequently cleared the air on his political leanings.

Back in Sept. 2024, Joe Rogan seemingly took a shot at The New York Times. The American media outlet, founded in 1851, recently published an article suggesting the U.S. Constitution is sacred, but also dangerous to American democracy. Responding to it on Instagram, Rogan wrote:

"What a fascinating time to be alive."

