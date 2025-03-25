Joe Rogan blown away by former UFC star's longevity in the sport: "He was the UFC champion in 2005 son"

Joe Rogan recently hailed the longevity of former UFC undisputed heavyweight champion Andre Arlovski. Rogan's praise came just before Arlovski debuted for Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX) on March 22.

Ad

Arlovski knocked out Terrance Hodges with a second-round TKO at DBX 1. Funnily enough, Rogan didn't know Arlovski was fighting and came to know about it during his latest JRE Fight Companion episode.

With the 46-year-old still competing in combat sports, Rogan hailed "The Pitbull," saying:

"Arlovski man, Who takes a lick and keeps on ticking better than Andrei Arlovski? That dude's still around. He was the UFC champion in 2005, son. 2005, that's 20 f**king years ago of hardcore combat sports in MMA. That is nuts. He's such a veteran. He's been there, done that, forever."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Joe Rogan was not in the commentary booth at UFC London, as the famed podcaster only commentates PPV events in the US. However, he does Fight Companions, mostly for International PPV events and anticipated fight nights.

As for Arlovski, the Belarusian has been competing in combat sports since 1999. He competed 42 times in the UFC, and his 23 wins at heavyweight is the most in the division.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about Andre Arlovski below (11:24):

Ad

Ad

When Andrei Arlovski couldn't understand what Joe Rogan said

Ahead of his UFC 53 heavyweight fight against Justin Eilers, Andre Arlovski was interviewed by commentator Joe Rogan. Arlovski was the interim champion at the time, having won the title with a submission victory over Tim Sylvia at UFC 51.

The interim title was created due to undisputed champion Frank Mir's motorcycle accident. As such, Rogan asked Arlovski whether he felt like the true champion without defeating Mir.

Ad

"Andrei, Frank Mir is the champion. He is still injured. Do you feel like the champion, knowing you still haven't defeated him yet?" Rogan asked.

Arlovski replied that he didn't understand the question, prompting the commentator to say:

"He's not that good at English, he's great at fighting."

Arlovski understood the question after Rogan reiterated it but asserted he is focused on his upcoming opponent, Mir or not. The Belarusian fighter went on to defend the interim title against Eilers, winning via knockout.

Ad

After the UFC promoted him to undisputed champion, Arlovski defended the strap against Paul Buentello before losing it to Sylvia. His attempt to win back the title in the rubber match also failed.

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Andre Arlovski below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.