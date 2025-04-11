Joe Rogan called out by podcast guest for inadvertently "throwing out counter historic stuff of a very dangerous kind"

On episode #2303 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, comedian Dave Smith and political commentator Douglas Murray joined the UFC commentator. At one point during their conversation, Murray seemingly called out Rogan for not taking responsibility when spreading views on geopolitical or historical topics.

Murray took issue with the growing trend of comedians and public figures using their podcasts to engage in serious geopolitical discourse without the depth or responsibility such conversations require. Referencing Smith and others, he said:

“There's some point at which just raising questions is not a valid thing. You're not raising questions you're telling people something. I think Dave is doing that very obviously. Dave's a comedian, but he's now mainly talking about Israel. well, you're not a Geopolitics guy you've decided, being a comedian, you've decided now to become somebody who talks about Israel.”

Rogan responded by defending Smith’s actions, arguing that controversial topics naturally arise in long-form podcast conversations. The podcaster said:

“I don't. I think you're incorrect. I don't think it's a decision. I just think you have long-form conversations, multiple of them. It's a huge event that's in the news, so it comes up. I don't think it's a thing. I think if you're on the outside, you'd say, 'Oh look, they're trying to get attention by talking about this very polarizing issue publicly.'"

However, Murray didn’t buy Rogan’s argument and shifted focus to the broader consequences of discussing controversial topics without sufficient knowledge. He seemingly called out Rogan, saying

“I think authority matters, and I think that if you just throw a lot of [ __ ] out there and then say, 'I'm not interested in the alternative views on this' — and particularly when it's a counternarrative that is wildly off — and when you get people with this. Look, I just feel we should get it out straight away. I feel you've opened the door to quite a lot of people who've now got a big platform, who have been throwing out counter historic stuff of a very dangerous kind.”

Joe Rogan believes the return of the word ‘ret*rded’ Is a culture victory

In the aforementioned episode of JRE, the conversation between Joe Rogan and Douglas Murray took a humorous turn, when the 57-year-old pointed out how the word "ret**ded” has made a comeback in everyday conversations.

While crediting podcasts for the slang's return, he said:

"The goal of this is every time I see people that disagree with anything that's happening, any gigantic world events, it's one of these r**arded shows where they are screaming. There is that word again..We were just talking about that. The word r**arded is back, and it's one of the great culture victories that I think is spurred on probably by podcasts.” (00:25)

