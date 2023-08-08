Joe Rogan calls Barbie movie an 'original' work, says “no one's ever done this before”

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan and guest Post Malone shared their thoughts on the Barbie movie and the controversy surrounding it. The film, which has sparked discussions about its themes and messaging, prompted a candid conversation between the two.

Rogan began by acknowledging that there has been a considerable amount of backlash and confusion around the Barbie movie. He described the movie as a fun and silly comedy that revolves around dolls coming to life and interacting with the real world.

The UFC commentator noted that, while some critics have accused the film of promoting progressive politics, he saw it as an entertaining and unique concept.

The podcast host expressed his surprise at the level of outrage the movie generated, given its lighthearted nature. He emphasized that the movie's primary intention is to entertain and make people laugh.

Joe Rogan praised the film's originality, describing it as an innovative and unusual approach to storytelling:

"A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie and I left perplexed. Did you see it? Yeah, it was a fun movie. Was it good fun? Silly movie about dolls who come to life but it's, you know, a lot of it is about the patriarchy... it's a doll movie, yeah, it's a fun movie about dolls who come to life and try to interact with the real world... It's a [ __ ] interesting movie. It's like because I was like, wow, this is an original movie, like no one's ever done a movie like this before."

Despite the controversy, the Greta Gerwig-directed film achieved significant success at the box office, raking in an impressive $800 million within a short period of time. Industry experts are anticipating that the film's earnings will continue to rise, potentially reaching over a billion dollars as it heads into another weekend of screenings.

Joe Rogan skeptical of Nate Diaz's PFL rejection and hints at possible McGregor Trilogy

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz expressed his intentions to return to the world of MMA but ruled out the possibility of fighting for the Professional Fighters League (PFL). However, Joe Rogan, seems to have some doubts about Diaz's stance.

"He [Jake Paul] wants to fight Nate in an MMA fight, and the PFL comes with that long money, who f*****g knows? He [Diaz] is saying I don't want to do that PFL s**t, but what does he mean by that? It's an MMA fight."

Delving deeper into his analysis, the UFc commentator speculated that Diaz might have his sights set on a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor in the UFC.

"So he fights Jake, and then he fights Conor because if he fights Conor next, that kind of still is valid."

