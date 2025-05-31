Joe Rogan calls out prison corruption and double standards in Narco-influenced music culture

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently welcomed fellow comedian Ehsan Ahmad on his podcast. In episode #2329 of The Joe Rogan Experience Rogan had a deep conversation about corruption within the prison system and the unfair treatment of artists in the narco music scene. He highlighted shocking differences in how certain inmates are treated and questioned the double standards in how society views music influenced by crime culture.

Ad

Rogan talked about how some prisoners seem to get special treatment while others suffer, even when they're innocent. He shared an example where one wrongly accused inmate claimed he was locked in his cell, with no way to prove his innocence. Meanwhile, another inmate seemed to enjoy luxuries. He said:

"It’s so great — corruption is always corruption, huh? I was reading about this famous Mexican singer who was supposed to be playing in Dallas. He was going to perform at a 50,000 seater place. They cancelled his visa... just ‘cause he sang the narco song. It is just songs... but I guess the idea is that it’s songs celebrating the cartel culture."

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (24:03):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

When Joe Rogan Praises Merab Dvalishvili’s legendary UFC 298 moment in front of Mark Zuckerberg

On episode #154 of his JRE MMA Show this last April, Joe Rogan sat down with John Rallo, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas to talk all things MMA. One standout topic was Merab Dvalishvili’s jaw-dropping performance at UFC 298.

Serra, who coaches Dvalishvili at the Serra-Longo Fight Team, confidently predicted that 'The Machine' is destined to become the next UFC bantamweight champion. Rogan didn’t hold back his admiration, especially when recalling the now-iconic moment during the fight:

Ad

“Merab is unstoppable. Bro, I love that guy. When he was carrying Henry Cejudo with his tongue out. He's got his tongue out and he's - like a baby. What a savage. Walking over to Mark Zuckerberg holding Henry f**king Cejudo, two division world champion, gold medalist at the Olympics. Look at that. That's insane. He's a savage.”

Ad

Serra highlighted Merab’s unmatched cardio, saying he’s never seen anyone with that kind of stamina. Rogan agreed, pointing out how rare it is for someone to have both endurance and power:

“It's incredible. It's incredible. It's incredible. Because it's not like he's slow. Like, you generally associate really high level endurance with guys that maybe don't have the kind of power he has.”

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (58:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.