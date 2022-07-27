Fans react as Lex Fridman praises Joe Rogan on his UFC 276 "fashion choice"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is one of the most well-known people on the planet. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is currently the most viewed podcast in the world.

Rogan, who recently announced UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier, received praise from a friend regarding his fashion choices at the event:

Fridman is a computer scientist, artificial intelligence researcher, and hosts a podcast of his own called The Lex Fridman Podcast. Rogan and Fridman appear to be friends, given they have made multiple appearances on each other's podcasts. While Rogan, the voice of the UFC, has yet to respond, some fans have taken notice:

Did Joe Rogan intend to dress similar to Lex Fridman?

Although Rogan likely didn't intend to dress in a similar style to his friend, the resemblance is hard not to notice. Rogan was on an episode of Fridman's podcast that was released just two days after UFC 276. As unlikely as it is, there is a chance that the UFC commentator drew inspiration from Fridman, as the episode was likely filmed before UFC 276.

Rogan, who usually opts for a black button down shirt, decided to wear a full suit and tie. While the suit and tie were black, his button down was white — a style of suit that Fridman frequently wears. One fan even took note of the resemblance during the event, stating:

It will be interesting to see if Rogan has anything to say about his choice of attire after Fridman tweeted him. Rogan, a veteran UFC announcer, is set to call this weekend's title match at UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2. It remains to be seen if he will once again show up in an outfit similar to Fridman's or if he opts for his traditional all-black look.

This will be the second time that Rogan has commentated a UFC event this month. Amanda Nunes will be looking to reclaim the UFC women's bantamweight championship after Julianna Pena defeated her via submission with a rear-naked choke in December. For Nunes, it was her first loss in over seven years — prior to their bout, the former double champ had won 12 straight fights.

With Rogan set to provide color commentary for the event, it will be interesting to see if his fashion choice, once again, resembles that of Fridman.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far