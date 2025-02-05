Joe Rogan clarifies "what actually happened" with Kamala Harris' JRE podcast appearance falling through: "Trump was really easy to book"

Joe Rogan recently set the record straight on what went down with Kamala Harris' planned appearance on his podcast and how it ended up not happening. The Democratic hopeful was considered for a guest spot on The Joe Rogan Experience for a campaign-related interview during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, but the plans never materialized.

According to the book 'Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House' by Jonathan Allen and Ami Parnes, Harris' campaign team reportedly claimed that Rogan misled them by initially offering Oct. 25 as a potential date. However, that date was later blocked off for personal reasons—only to coincide with the renowned podcaster’s interview with 47th U.S. president Donald Trump.

During a recent episode of his podcast with American researcher Dan Richards, Rogan debunked the claims from the former U.S. vice president's team and stated that the notion of him choosing Trump over Harris was completely false. The veteran UFC commentator explained that the Republican leader was far easier to book without any stipulations, whereas Harris' team had numerous conditions:

"This whole idea that we f**ked her over and we f**ked her over for Trump — incorrect, just not true. One of the things they said that wasn’t true was that we lied about the day that Trump was coming on, and we just didn’t [say] that Trump was coming on. This is how it worked: Trump was really easy to book. Like, super easy... [The Harris campaign] never committed to doing the show."

Rogan also shared that his initial plan was to release both interviews on the same day, but Harris' team never showed complete willingness to follow through:

"I wanted to release both of [the interviews] on the same day. [That was] my goal. I even offered to do it late that [same] night. So the night that Trump came on, I’m like, 'What if we do her when she’s done in [Houston], if she came here?' But no one ever committed to doing it. This is really important because they keep pretending that I lied."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:00):

Rogan reacted to a clip of his remarks on X, writing:

"This is what actually happened with Kamala not coming on the podcast."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

When Joe Rogan claimed Kamala Harris threw Donald Trump off in their first debate

During an episode of his podcast in September last year, Joe Rogan dissected the first 2024 U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, joined by stand-up comedian Tom Segura.

Rogan acknowledged that while Trump had his share of impactful moments, it was Harris who came across as more composed and thoroughly prepared throughout the debate:

"The difference in that debate was not about who’s going to have better policies or who’s going to be better for the country. The difference in the debate, in my opinion, was who was better prepared. She was way better prepared, and even when it came to answering tough questions, instead of answering, she would just say things that she believed were sure and they sounded really good."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (13:50):

