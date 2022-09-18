"We pulled off the combat sports trifecta tonight" - Joe Rogan posts image from ringside at Canelo vs. GGG 3 after attending ADCC and UFC Fight Night the same evening

Joe Rogan was able to pull off a feat last night that many combat sports fans would only dream of doing. The comedian attended the most prestigious Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in the world, the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin fight, and UFC Fight Night 210 featuring Sandhagen vs. Song.

The feat was made easier by all three events being held in Las Vegas, and Rogan was fortunate enough to see the main attractions at each.

He was in the crowd when arguably the greatest no-gi jiu-jitsu fighter of all time, Gordan Ryan, made his way onto the tatami. Rogan was also at the UFC Apex when the main event took place, as well as being in attendance to watch the boxing match between Alvarez and 'GGG'. He posted on Instagram:

"Ringside for @canelo and @gggboxing! We pulled off the combat sports trifecta tonight in Vegas!"

See the Instagram post below:

It is unclear at this time who Joe Rogan was with for the events, but whoever they are, they can count themselves all very lucky.

Joe Rogan and Gordan Ryan discuss the brilliant dedication of John Danaher to combat sports

Joe Rogan, who has long been a fan and practitioner of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, recently hosted Gordan Ryan and Mo Jassim, the head organizer of ADCC, on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Ryan's coach, John Danaher, is often spoken about as the greatest mind in the game, along with the likes of Eddie Bravo, Jean Jacques Machado and Helio Gracie. Danaher's name came up during the podcast episode, and Rogan and Ryan both marveled at the utter dedication the coach has to improving his knowledge of combat sports.

Gordan Ryan began by saying:

"I'm the most dedicated athlete to jiu-jitsu I would say, and it still pales in comparison. Like, we're podcasting right now and John is watching like a 1957 boxing match or like the semi-finals from the 1960 Judo Olympics. It's insane."

Rogan then added:

"I mean, he's recognized widely as one of the greatest jiu-jitsu trainers of all time. But it's not like the guy gets a lot of personal satisfaction, I mean there's not a lot of people heaping praise on him... that's not his motivation."

Watch the video below:

