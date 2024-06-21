Joe Rogan debunks idea that the UFC is abandoning traditional drug testing after parting ways with USADA: "The exact same things are banned"

Joe Rogan recently welcomed Christian Angermayer and Aron D'Souza on episode #2166 of The Joe Rogan Experience, where they spoke about the UFC's drug testing policies. Angermayer and D'Souza are the founders of Enhanced Games, a sporting event that does not prohibit its athletes from using performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

When asking both Angermayer and D'Souza about the consequences in recruiting fighters for such an event from established promotions that do drug test like Bellator and the UFC, Rogan was told that MMA in general is moving away from traditional anti-doping tests. This drew an immediate correction from the longtime UFC commentator. He interjected, to say:

"No, no, they just moved to Drug Free Sport [International], which is a better organization that does the exact same thing. They're doing the exact same things. The exact same things are banned, including peptides like BPC 157."

The UFC's split with USADA led to many in the MMA world incorrectly assuming that drug testing would become more lenient. This, however, wasn't the case, as the promotion signed an agreement with Drug Free Sport International, which will act as its new anti-doping agency.

While the idea of Enhanced Games promises to realize many of the fantasies in the MMA fandom regarding fighters competing to the fullest potential made possible by science, it does pose a risk. Their careers could be permanently damaged, and it's hard to predict what kind of physical impact such performance enhancing drugs will have on the fighters.

Joe Rogan once had an amateur chemist on his podcast

Joe Rogan has had countless guests from different backgrounds on his podcast. On one particular episode, he hosted Derek Munro, better known for his 'More Plates More Dates' YouTube channel, where he offers technical insight into the world of performance enhancing drugs. He has, in fact, covered Jon Jones' history with PEDs.

Munro was welcomed on Rogan's podcast, where both men discussed various topics, not least of which were whether some public figures were natural, or secretly using PEDs