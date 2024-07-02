Joe Rogan defends Neil deGrasse Tyson for not bringing Terrence Howard on his show to discuss differences: "I don't have the time"

The political tenstion between scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson and actor Terrence Howard has increased in 2024, just as Joe Rogan brought the latter into his studio for the July 1 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Howard was brought onto the show along with physics professor Eric Weinstein.

Howard's appearance on the no. 2171 edition of the popular podcast was his second of the year. Unsurprisingly, his ongoing feud with Tyson was brought up, causing Rogan to react and defend the scientist for not bringing Howard onto his own show.

Rogan told Howard:

"[Neil deGrasse Tyson] did make this one very large response [to your last appearance]... He only has so much time. He might be in a position to defend him or in a position where he's like: 'Look, I said what I said about all the stuff, good luck. I don't have the time to sit here and discuss these things in depth.'"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Howard's first interview with Rogan in 2024 was released on May 18 to heavy criticism and backlash from listeners. Howard spent time discussing his unique thoughts on mathematics and his subsequent disagreeement with Tyson that has lasted nearly a decade.

In his second appearance, the actor told Rogan that Tyson offered to bring him onto his show but 'never followed up' with Howard. Per Rogan's claim that the famous scientist is possibly too busy, Tyson is currently involved with his 'Neil deGrasse Tyson Tour' beginning in October and the latest scheduled show in April 2025.

Watch the full video with Joe Rogan, Terrence Howard and Eric Weinstein from Powerful JRE on YouTube below:

Joe Rogan's first conversation with Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard's appearance with on episode 2171 of The Joe Rogan Experience was his second of 2024 after his first involvement in May was one of the podcast's most successful releases.

Howard's initial interview that went viral for his comments on mathematics acrrued over 10 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-viewed videos on the channel. Rogan's first episode with Elon Musk from 2018 still holds the record on the podcast with 68 million views.

Watch episode 2152 of The Joe Rogan Experience from Powerful JRE on YouTube below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback