Joe Rogan details unorthodox rise of his $250 million podcast without advertising

Joe Rogan recently opened up about the success of his podcast which is reportedly worth $250 million. Rogan claimed that he did not advertise his show, which gained popularity among the audience solely through word of mouth.

Along with his work in MMA for UFC, Rogan also hosts his podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience, becoming an instant hit. Many people tune in on the UFC commentator's YouTube channel to watch the show, which included a wide range of guests, such as U.S. president Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and many others.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan spoke to content creator Cody Tucker and revealed what made his show so famous, saying:

''Well that's how podcasts get good, that's what I started out doing with this. I never advertised this thing once. This thing got where it is 100% word of mouth...we started in 2009...But when I started, you know me and my friend Brian, when we started it, we weren't even thinking it was a podcast...Joey [Diaz] would be talking sh*t in the green room and we'd be having fun and you know, we'd just film it, just for fun.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:27):

Notably in a prior conversation with Cameron Hanes, Rogan was humorously hailed as the most influential man in the world, given that majority viewers of his podcast are young audience. Hanes said:

''The most influential man in the world, Time Magazine, should have been [you]. If it's most influential, there's no debate. Nobody's even in the same category as you.''

Check out Cameron Hanes' comments below (5:26):

Despite his popularity, Rogan has come under fire for his reported use of racial slurs on his podcast and the past remarks regarding the COVID pandemic.

When Joe Rogan talked about how the American media is ignoring the health issues

Last month, Joe Rogan had stand-up comedian and political commentator, Dave Smith on his JRE podcast, where they discussed how the American media was neglecting the health problems arising in the country.

Rogan asserted that the American media was instead chasing profits by covering controversial topics:

''Well, it's also radical change and radical change causes controversy, and controversy is what they sell right so the media is going to sell that and they're going to sell it on the angle of this is creating all sorts of problems.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (13:41):

