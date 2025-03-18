Joe Rogan disagrees with one of Donald Trump's most controversial post-presidency statements but admits that "it'll be fun if it happened"

Joe Rogan has disagreed with, what many believe, is one of Donald Trump's most polarizing statements after becoming the U.S. President. Nevertheless, the UFC color commentator suggested that it'd be fun if Trump's plan materialized.

Trump served as the U.S. President from 2017 to 2021 and reclaimed the seat when he won the November 2024 elections. His second stint as president officially commenced in January 2025.

The American entrepreneur-cum-politician has often faced criticism, particularly being accused of making incendiary assertions about other countries. Many have lately alleged that Trump is facilitating a purported trade war against Canada. Also, Trump notably proposed that Canada could become the 51st state of the U.S., thereby precipitating geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

On episode #2290 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the MMA personality hosted fellow comedian Michael Kosta. Rogan opined that Canada should "become friends with Canada again." He deemed the feud as ridiculous and unbelievable, further highlighting the festering anti-American and anti-Canadian sentiment in both nations.

When asked if there was anti-Canadian sentiment, Rogan indicated that some people on the American side had truly started viewing Canada as their enemy. He implied that they were questioning why Canada was given benefits via subsidies and military aid from the U.S.

Rogan, who's long been a vocal critic of Canadian politician Justin Trudeau, alluded that Trudeau was recently replaced and the new Canadian PM (Prime Minister) is now Mark Carney. The UFC commentator warned that Carney was "just as bad" as Trudeau and seemed to suggest that the new PM wasn't elected by the people but rather by a select few from the government.

Underscoring what he felt is a confusing political system in Canada, Rogan segued into Donald Trump's comments and affirmed that Canada shouldn't be America's 51st state:

"So I don't know what's happening with their politics, but I just want America and Canada to get along. I think it's ridiculous ... And I don't really think they should be our 51st state. Yeah. I said it. It'll be fun if it happened. It will be fun."

Rogan further made an allusion to Trump's polarizing hints that America could take control of Greenland. He said:

"I think Greenland's more accessible. We'll probably buy that. Want a 51st state? It's Greenland. Plus, if global warming is real -- 'cause of all digging oil and all that sh** -- it'd be good to have a cold spot to eventually warm up."

Check out Rogan's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (1:12:12):

Joe Rogan's previous stance about Donald Trump's 51st U.S. state proposal to Canada

Many have credited podcast mogul Joe Rogan for helping the Republican Party's Donald Trump win the November 2024 presidential elections. Meanwhile, Rogan, who previously supported the Democratic Party politicians like Bernie Sanders, recently signaled that he shares socio-political commonalities with both sides.

Furthermore, in regard to Donald Trump's controversial comments about wanting Canada to become America's 51st state, Joe Rogan posted a screenshot on Instagram of Trump's post from the Truth Social platform. Appearing to lightheartedly add to Trump's proposal, Rogan wrote:

"I say we let Mexico in too."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

