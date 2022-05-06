Joe Rogan discusses Dave Chappelle incident, claims comedian is in 'good spirits' following attack on stage

UFC commentator and stand-up comedian Joe Rogan has put forth a positive update regarding comedy legend Dave Chappelle. In an episode of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, Rogan spoke to guest and fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe regarding the stage attack involving Chappelle.

Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 4, when a man got on stage and tackled him. Chappelle was able to fend off the attacker despite the element of surprise.

TMZ @TMZ Someone rushed the stage and attacked Dave Chappelle during his Hollywood Bowl performance ... and the surreal moment was caught on video. tmz.com/2022/05/04/dav… Someone rushed the stage and attacked Dave Chappelle during his Hollywood Bowl performance ... and the surreal moment was caught on video. tmz.com/2022/05/04/dav… https://t.co/tQzrt6tMLj

Following this, the attacker tried to escape but was swiftly apprehended by security personnel and some of Chappelle’s friends. Rogan discussed the incident on his podcast and stated:

“So, this f**king Dave Chappelle thing’s crazy. Last night, I guess it was, someone attacked him at the Hollywood Bowl. He’s fine. I checked in with him today. He was laughing about it. He’s in good spirits. There’s a video, actually. He was laughing like, right afterwards because [Hollywood actor] Jamie Foxx apparently had a cowboy hat. He jumped on stage to help. Jamie Foxx with a cowboy hat jumped on stage to f**k that dude up.”

Additionally, Rogan indicated that the attacker’s arm was probably broken after being caught and beaten up, as seen when he was later loaded into a stretcher.

Watch Joe Rogan address the Dave Chappelle attack incident in the video below:

Joe Rogan on looking “through the fog” after Dave Chappelle stage attack

It’s been speculated that Dave Chappelle was attacked by a transgender rights activist. Chappelle has drawn criticism for his purportedly transphobic comments and the supposed jibes he had taken at the transgender community in his Netflix specials.

Meanwhile, Rogan has emphasized that Chappelle isn’t transphobic. He explained that Chappelle simply includes the transgender community as a subject in his comedy as he does with other communities. Highlighting the importance of dialogue and discussion, irrespective of ideological differences, Rogan said:

“It’s a weird time because we have to be able to look through the fog; the fog of the anger that we have for the opposite, or the anger we have for the opponent.”

Rogan opined that the Democrats and the Republicans generally adopt a hardline approach in the sense that you’re either with us or against us. He suggested that in incidents like Chappelle’s stage attack, people worry primarily about unanimously agreeing with their socio-political group rather than giving their truthful, nuanced opinion.

The attacker was revealed to be a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee. He was reportedly armed with a replica gun capable of ejecting a knife blade. Chappelle subsequently confirmed that he’s fully cooperating with the police, and the incident is currently under investigation.

NUFF @nuffsaidny Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo.



Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo. https://t.co/pna2642x7G

Edited by Jason Birkelbach