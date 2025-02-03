Joe Rogan drops outrageous one-line reaction to Masood Boomgaard aka Self-Help Singh's hilarious video on cryptocurrency

In a social media frenzy, renowned podcaster Joe Rogan has shared his reaction to a funny cryptocurrency video of international comedian Masood Boomgaard, better known as 'Self-Help Singh'.

The video, which has rapidly spread across digital platforms, features Boomgaard’s unfiltered commentary on the volatile world of cryptocurrency, blending humor with a dose of caution for would-be investors.

Boomgaard, whose 'Self-Help Singh' persona reportedly emerged after a bizarre accident involving a head bump during a frantic dash for the bathroom, has delivered a scathing critique of the crypto craze.

“F**k crypto you don’t need the anxiety,” he exclaimed, mocking the unpredictable nature of digital coins. His spirited rant lampoons those who, seduced by the promise of quick riches, end up getting caught in an endless cycle of hope and despair.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Joe Rogan, intrigued by the blend of comedy and critique, reposted the clip on his official X handle and wrote:

“Some things just make more sense when they’re said with a cool accent”

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

Expand Tweet

When Joe Rogan discussed the problems of owning a Comedy Club

Joe Rogan, who launched his Austin-based venue, Comedy Mothership, in 2023, once detailed the complex dynamics behind running a club while managing unpredictable talent.

During episode 1981 of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast in May 2023, Rogan spoke with Pauly Shore, son of iconic comedy pioneers Sammy and Mitzi Shore.

The discussion honored Mitzi Shore’s legacy in fostering comic talent and provided an opportunity to delve into the struggles of club ownership. Rogan admitted that despite feeling compelled to start his club, he questioned the decision given the constant firefighting required in the business:

"You don't wanna be some person, hoping that this guy shows up, that he wasn't doing coke last night, and he isn't on a two-day bender, missed his flight, or he didn't sleep in, or didn't, you know there's so many factors dealing with your livelihood if you're a club owner. And then you have, people get too drunk, they are crazy, they do this, they do that, they wreck their hotel room."

Rogan added:

"And you're constantly, like, putting out fires. I'm, like, if you can make a harmonious relationship with a club owner, do it. Try to be as nice to them as possible. You work together. You don't wanna beat them. You don't wanna open a comedy club. That's too much work, but now I wound up doing it."

Check out Rogan's comments below (35:18):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.