Joe Rogan and Elon Musk have the perfect advice for people dabbling in meme coins

Joe Rogan delved into a discussion about meme coins with Elon Musk on the latest episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The Tesla and SpaceX CEO even shared some advice for those invested in meme coins.

Both Rogan and Musk agreed that investing in meme coins is similar to gambling in many ways, where most investors can do little to control the outcome of their bids. The UFC color commentator expressed bemusement at the whole concept, saying:

"The whole meme coing thing is bananas. It is so bananas that people dump real money into these things and then you can pump ’em up [wait for their value to change] or sell them… Yeah, it’s totally gambling."

Labeling the meme coin trend "foolish," Musk replied:

"If you expect to win at the casino, you’re being a fool. So, if you expect to win at meme coins… It’s [just] being foolish."

Check out Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's comments below:

Joe Rogan weighs in on the nature of wealth: "Imagine having $3 billion and feeling poor"

In a recent episode of JRE, Joe Rogan and his guest, Hollywood A-lister Woody Harrelson, discussed the pitfalls of amassing great wealth and the corrupting influence of the race for financial gain on one's well-being and self-value.

The UFC commentator shared that his comedian friend Bryan Callen knows someone who's worth $3 billion but feels insufficient because he finds himself around people worth over ten times as much. Rogan said:

"My friend Bryan has a friend that has $3 billion, and he says he hangs out with his billionaire friends and he feels poor because they have $30 billion. Like, you know, crazy. Imagine having $3 billion and feeling poor. But I can kind of understand the thought. It's stupid."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (32:59):

