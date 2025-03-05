Joe Rogan and Elon Musk question UAP cover-ups and hidden advanced propulsion technology: "They're trying to cover this up"

Joe Rogan's interest in Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs for short, is well known. The 57-year-old recently asked Elon Musk about UAPs, which may also be referred to as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

Ad

On episode #2281 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan hosted Elon Musk, and asked if there are secret programs run by the government and defense contractors using advanced propulsion systems in drones.

Rogan posed the question to Musk saying:

"So you're the guy to ask about this. What, if any, possibility is there that there is some sort of advanced propulsion system technology that's being worked on in secret? And that they're trying to cover this up with talk of aliens, alien tech, and 'not of this world?'"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Musk confidently replied that he doesn't think so, citing his access to government files and connections with top defense contractors as evidence for his belief. Moreover, he also pointed out that SpaceX, a company he runs, has the most advanced technology. If anyone, according to Musk, had superior technology, they would use it to compete against SpaceX.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below(1:32:47):

Ad

Elon Musk points out an intriguing factor of UFO appearances to Joe Rogan

On the same episode of JRE, Rogan brought up multiple reliable sources alluding to the existence of UFOs to guest Elon Musk. The billionaire businessman previously dismissed any notion of the U.S. government having access to such advanced technology.

Despite sources showing pictures and videos of UFOs, Musk pointed out that something didn't add up. He couldn't grasp why the resolution of UFOs in captured images has stayed the same while resolutions of cameras has increased exponentially.

Ad

Musk said:

"Somebody did a curve of the resolution of UFOs and the resolution of cameras. UFO resolution has stayed flat despite megapixels in cameras going super high. They’re still blurry." (1:37:33 of the aforementioned podcast)

Interestingly, the de-facto DOGE head also shared hilarious instances of the military calling SpaceX to inform them of UFO sightings and appearances. Funnily enough, an overwhelming majority of these cases were instances of SpaceX satellites travelling at high speeds, which people mistook for UFOs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.