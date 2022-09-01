Does Joe Rogan have his own energy drink?

Joe Rogan has teamed up with Kill Cliff and released a CBD-infused energy drink for his fanbase. The drink is pineapple-flavored and contains 25 milligrams of CBD per drink. The 'Flaming Joe' drink also contains vitamin B, electrolytes and plant extracts, but remains sugar-free and has no artificial ingredients.

A 12-pack of 'Flaming Joe' will set you back $69, making each can $5.75 if you purchase a 12-pack from the official website. When announcing the partnership back in December 2021, Joe Rogan stated that he had worked on the drink for months alongside Kill Cliff and was very excited to finally announce the product to his fans:

"I’ve teamed up with @killcliff to release a flaming pineapple CBD energy drink that goes on sale tomorrow. We worked on this motherf**ker for months to get it right, and they nailed it! Pineapple and jalapeño! 25 milligrams of CBD per can!"

Current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya also teamed up with Kill Cliff to release his energy drink called 'Tekilla Kiwi'. He filmed an elaborate advertising video for his YouTube channel, which currently has close to 100,000 views.

Alongside the drink, Kill Cliff also had merchandise styled with the same branding as the can, which can be seen worn by the UFC fighter in the video.

Watch Israel Adesanya's video here:

Joe Rogan's podcast reportedly gets overtaken by Meghan Markle in the Spotify charts

As many Joe Rogan fans will know, the UFC commentator's main source of income isn't making products, but hosting regular episodes of the JRE podcast. However, Rogan's long-standing podcast has suffered a rare blow in the charts, with Meghan Markle recently launching her own podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex hit number one on the Spotify charts in the United States, beating the JRE podcast. Markle's podcast was also number one in the United Kingdom, which was likely expected due to her being a part of the royal family.

Variety @Variety Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Hits No. 1 on Spotify Charts, Beating Joe Rogan in the U.S. variety.com/2022/digital/n… Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Hits No. 1 on Spotify Charts, Beating Joe Rogan in the U.S. variety.com/2022/digital/n…

'Archetypes' was reportedly more popular than Joe Rogan's podcast in its first episode and is set to feature an interview with Mariah Carey in the second installment. Rogan often has controversial guests on his podcasts, but for now at least, it seems Markle is taking the safe route.

It's still very early days for Meghan Markle's podcast, so it's unlikely that the UFC commentator will be too concerned about the charts just yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak