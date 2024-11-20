Joe Rogan and Evan Hafer explore the "completely insane" effects of Taliban rule on Afghanistan: "It's an evil organization"

Evan Hafer and Joe Rogan discussed evil practices plaguing Afghan society and the role of the Taliban in fueling them. The Central Asian country has dealt with political instability, armed conflicts, and religious extremism for nearly half a century. This has led to economic and human rights crises and other social issues.

Hafer, a United States Special Forces veteran, interacted with Rogan on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that aired on Nov. 15. While sharing his experience serving in Afghanistan, Hafer explained that pedophilia has become a disturbing subculture there. Male children are usually the victims of such abuse and it is labeled 'bacha baazi' in regional languages.

Rogan asked Hafer to share his thoughts on the solution to eliminate these practices and bring Afghan society to par with the Western world. Hafer replied:

"What we feel is - Morally appropriate cultural boundaries. How many generations would it take? There's lots of different things you can talk about. Because the history of Afghanistan post-80s and Soviet intervention... With the Taliban pushback and the Mujahideen, they completely destroyed the education, the progress and evolution of Afghanistan. They had decades of war, then you had a failed state with Taliban and extremist control. As the Taliban moved in... Fundamentally, it's an evil organization."

Hafer shared some disturbing details of Taliban rule, especially the discriminatory behavior against women, adding:

"It was completely insane."

Evan Hafer summarizes how and why Afghan people accepted a regressive way of life

Elaborating further on the topic in the aforementioned episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Evan Hafer briefly explained the reasons that led to the Afghan society accepting the draconian rules implemented by the Taliban regime. He explained:

"If you look at Afghanistan. It's an extremely isolated area of the world. If you go back to the 1970s, it was relatively progressive and somewhat secular... But then the Soviet intervention, the collapse, and the failed state led to the rise of the Taliban because they had eviscerated all of the intellectual and the economic class. In order to succeed or live there, you had to completely capitulate to the theocracy and the fascist state. So you had to go back in time to live. You had to grow a beard..." [24:05]

Hafer argued that the death of adults during the armed conflicts and oppressive rule led to widespread homelessness among children which could have made them easier targets and encouraged exploitation.

According to reports, many young boys have been forced to sell their bodies to make ends meet. While pedophilia is illegal in the country, reports state that punishments and the enforcement of these laws have been challenging due to a weak legal framework.

