Joe Rogan and Evan Hafer laugh at Democrats labeling Donald Trump's cabinet picks "unqualified"

Joe Rogan and Evan Hafer discussed Democratic party members criticizing President-elect Donald Trump's picks for cabinet positions in his new administration. After winning the 2024 United States presidential elections, Trump has appointed the likes of Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, Matt Gaetz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard, among others, to various cabinet positions.

In the Nov. 15 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Joe Rogan and United States Special Forces veteran Evan Hafer laughed off the Democratic Party's attempts to downplay the cabinet appointees' qualifications.

A recent article on the satirical news website The Babylon Bee made funny comparisons between appointments made in the Trump administration vs. Biden administration. The article took jabs at the Democratic party's liberal approach towards the LGBTQ+ movement. Citing the article, Rogan jokingly said:

"Did you see the Babylon Bee's one recently where they were talking about criticizing Trump's new appointments in comparison to Biden's appointments? It's the bald dude with the dress, the other dude who's the first female admiral. He's the first 'female' admiral. Imagine you're a woman and you're trying to become an admiral and this motherf****r just jumps the line."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:56:54):

Donald Trump and Evan Hafer discuss Donald Trump appointing Thomas Hammon as border czar

Donald Trump appointed former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Hammon as the border czar for his second administration. He will have authority over the land borders as well as maritime and aviation security - with the power to deport all illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin.

Known for his hardline approach, Hammon issued a warning to Mexican drug cartels after his appointment. Speaking about his appointment, Joe Rogan said to Evan Hafer in the aforementioned episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast:

"You know who scares the f*** out of me? That new border czar! He scares me! I imagine myself with a backpack, making it across the Rio Grande and that guy's there..." [2:57:35]

He added:

"[When asked] if there is any way to not separate families, he said, 'Yes, you deport them together.'"

Apart from cabinet appointments, Trump has also started the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to make federal agencies more efficient. Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk will spearhead the department.

