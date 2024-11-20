On episode #2230 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), host Joe Rogan welcomed U.S. Special Forces veteran Evan Hafer, with whom he discussed the realities of war. During the pair's discussion, they touched on numerous aspects of military conflict, especially its horrors.

As Hafer described, being a soldier was not the experience he had anticipated prior to enrolling. In fact, he detailed the harsh experience of expecting death to be knocking on his door every single day of his deployment. For this reason, he hoped that by training Afghan fighters, he'd prevent the deaths of young recruits.

Hafer said:

"I went to train Afghanis for a force up there, and when I went to train those guys, it was, 'Hey, if I can train Aghanis to take on the war, maybe I can protect 18-year old kids from getting their f***ing legs blown off. Maybe I can protect the 20-year old kid from Nebraska from getting a f***ing RPG stuffed through their face.' I was older and I was willing to die so the kids, when I say the kids, you know 18, 20 years old, like man it's not fun to watch."

Trending

Witnessing the deaths of young, idealistic recruits have no experience in combat was, according to Hafer, up there with the worst horrors he had to endure when he was deployed.

He added:

"I want to say that's an understatement. It's so heartbreaking to watch a kid that's never been to f***ing combat die. It changes everything in your life."

Check out Evan Hafer describing the horrors of war to Joe Rogan (54:42):

Evan Hafer also enlightened Joe Rogan on how terrifying the U.S. Special Forces are

President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that his goal is to wage war on Mexican drug cartels, who are far deadlier than ordinary street gangs or even other organized crime syndicates. .

Their use extreme violence and graphic torture methods have struck terror in the hearts of their opposition. Evan Hafer, however, told Joe Rogan that they pale in comparison to how terrifying Tier 1 U.S. Special Forces are. He said:

"They are gonna be in for a world of ultra-violence they've never actually felt before because obviously they're a capable organization, but they have no f***ing clue if we organize these Tier 1 units against them."

Check Evan Hafer warning Joe Rogan of Tier 1 U.S. Special Forces (2:20:51):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback