Joe Rogan explains staying away from vitriolic discourse on social media, breaks down root of "disrespectful" engagement online

Joe Rogan recently shared his perspective on avoiding the negativity of toxic social media debate. The UFC commentator has garnered widespread praise for the insightful discussions featured on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. His viewpoints consistently resonate not only with the combat sports community but also with a diverse and far-reaching global audience.

Ad

Rogan consistently hosts a wide-ranging array of guests on his show, inviting voices from numerous fields such as scientists, philosophers, stand-up comedians, professional fighters, and actors, to name just a few.

During a recent episode of his podcast featuring Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, Rogan reflected on the toll of engaging in fruitless arguments, especially on social media, and emphasized his conscious effort to avoid that kind of negativity altogether:

I don’t get involved in these like hissy fits online, particularly on Twitter... As someone who looks at everyone like a child or a baby, I’m not angry that people do that. I understand the appeal of it... If you look at the majority of discourse on social media regarding hot-button issues, it’s disrespectful, contentious, sh*tty, and insulting. I’ve decided, over time in my life, to not do that."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The famed podcaster further explained that the reason he refrains from participating in social media spats is because, as a UFC commentator, he experiences genuine confrontations play out in the octagon:

"I see real conflict all the time as an MMA commentator. I see the most violent legal conflict, other than war, all the time. That's like real conflict and resolution, and, you know, purposeful, agreed-upon conflict—like regular, like back and forth."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (37:40):

Ad

Joe Rogan breaks down the intricacies of success and failure in life

In a recent episode of his podcast featuring American writer and comedian Rich Vos, Joe Rogan delved into how a person's mental outlook can profoundly impact the trajectory of their life.

He underscored the value of mental clarity, highlighting that a focused mindset is crucial for visualizing and achieving personal growth:

Ad

"A lot of the problem with a lot of people is maybe they don't like something about themselves — they don't like what they've done, they don't like choices they've made — and that's in your head. Then all the lack of clarity, the lack of peace, is in your head all the time... Success generally happens when you've got as many pieces as possible in order correctly, and failure generally happens when you're overwhelmed by too many things."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (11:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.