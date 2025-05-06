Joe Rogan expresses concern about "a supervolcano" potentially bringing humanity to the brink of extinction

In a recent conversation on his podcast, Joe Rogan raised concerns over how easily civilization could collapse. The UFC color commentator shared his thoughts on the subject while speaking to Jose Andres, a renowned chef, restaurateur, TV host, author, and founder of the nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen

Rogan said that people chase success, money and status, but ignore how fragile it is. One geological event, and these things would not seem as important.

He said that if Yellowstone, a wilderness recreation area atop a volcanic hot spot, erupts, it spells danger for modern life. Dust clouds might block the sun, temperatures could plummet, and crops would fail, leading to starvation to kick in.

Speaking on episode #2315 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

“Well, I think we have a real hard time imagining things going badly when things aren't going badly... When things aren't going badly, like right now, we concentrate on getting more. I want more stuff, I want more this, I want more of that, I want to get better, I want to make more money, I want to be more famous, I want to be more popular, whatever it is.”

He added:

“But all it takes is one supervolcano. All these things that you're saying, these are all possible. War, famine, disease, pestilence, all that stuff's possible. But you know what else? One supervolcano. Yellowstone. Yellowstone blows every 600,000 to 800,000 years, and it's a continent killer. If it goes, the whole world's f*cked."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30:00):

Joe Rogan podcast guest backs Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s fight for cleaner food

Joe Rogan podcast guest Jose Andres sees something right happening under Bobby Kennedy’s leadership, and it starts with an understanding of food. For once, there’s a push to clean up what Americans are putting in their bodies.

He points out that the administration is slowly waking people up to the "garbage" in their diets. Harmful ingredients banned in other countries are still found in everyday U.S. foods, and no one talks about it.

Speaking in the aforementioned episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, podcast guest Andres said:

“I 100% support what Secretary Kennedy is trying to do. Secretary Kennedy and one more person joining your willingness to make America healthy... It's not like the first time we heard before from Republicans saying why the government has to decide what we eat. And in a way, Secretary Kennedy is doing that too. So I 100% agree that sometimes government has to intervene... Because I'm going to say everybody in America needs to be supporting whatever initiative Secretary Kennedy has in the next four years to feed America better, to have America fitter, to make sure every child is fed with more fresh fruits and vegetables, with less junk food, etc,."

