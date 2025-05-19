Joe Rogan fans put "arrogant" Egyptologist on blast following heated JRE episode: "What an embarrassment"

Dr. Zahi Hawass, one of Egypt’s most high-profile archaeologists, drew the ire of listeners after a fiery appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Throughout the episode, Hawass dismissed alternative theories about Egypt’s ancient sites. He sparred over radar scanning data and repeatedly declared himself the ultimate authority on the pyramids.

Rogan tried pressing him on newer, non-invasive technologies being used to detect underground anomalies, particularly around the Osiris Shaft near the Great Pyramid. But Hawass aggressively shut down every point, insisting that only his team’s discoveries held weight.

At one point, he dismissed 600-foot sub-surface scans by an Italian team, under the impression that the tech doesn’t work and that no valid team has verified those results. Hawass said:

"I made a press release explaining my point. And I said my work of the second pyramid, that the base of the pyramid is 28 feet of solid rock. And there is no way that anything can be happened in the solid rock. And I explained. I think what they’re saying is underneath the solid rock. Let me finish. And I said, your techniques that you published in this magazine is not refereed by scientist. You just published it.”

He added:

“The team that working in Giza with all this new techniques, they said this is wrong... We have the Scan Pyramid team, right?... They know about this technology. They said this technology cannot work, cannot show 600 feet under the pyramid at all. This is what they said.”

Check out the full discussion from 1:12:20 below and the X post below:

Several fans took to X to react to Hawass' comments, writing:

"He's used to being a dictator and getting away with losing his temper. What an embarrassment."

"I nearly switched off but stayed tuned to see how much the normally cool Rogan would take before blowing a fuse. Rogan was clearly fed up with this clown."

"He was totally ridiculous and shouldn’t be in any position of authority. He basically admitted to stealing artifacts and opening sarcophagi when he was told not to, admitting to questionable ethics."

"World will know so so much more about ancient Egypt when Zahi Hawass step-down from his "throne"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to video of Joe Rogan's heated debate with podcast guest. [Screenshots courtesy: @koopaaron on X]

Zahi Hawass dismisses satellite radar findings as lies during debate with Joe Rogan

Dr. Zahi Hawass doubled down on his belief that recent satellite radar findings of the Osiris Shaft are completely fabricated during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

As Rogan tried to present scientific data published by Italian researchers using Doppler tomography, Hawass shut it down aggressively. He said:

“They’re completely lying… This technique, as I told you, scientists said that this technique cannot show 600 feet under the pyramid. The Osiris Shaft that they found was only 50 feet. I asked every person who knows about radar, ultrasound, all the people who work with me, this, the Scan Pyramid project, and they said this is bullsh*t. It cannot happen at all.”

