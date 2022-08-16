Joe Rogan fight record: What was the UFC commentator's kickboxing record?

Despite Joe Rogan being one of the most recognizable faces in the UFC, the podcaster and comedian doesn't have any professional MMA experience. However, this doesn't mean that Rogan is lacking in martial arts knowledge or skills, with the color commentator holding a 2-1 amateur kickboxing record.

The JRE host retired from kickboxing at the age of 21 after he started suffering frequent headaches and injuries from practicing the combat sport. Rogan also has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has trained in the martial art since 1996.

Joe Rogan often mentions both martial arts on his social media and podcast, and it's clear that despite retiring from competitive kickboxing, the podcaster still keeps a keen eye on the sport.

On a episode #77 of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan hosted Cedric Doumbe on the podcast. Doumbe is regarded as one of the world's greatest kickboxers and recently signed with the UFC.

While speaking to Doumbe, the UFC commentator expressed his sadness at kickboxing not being a bigger sport in the United States:

"What's crazy to me is, boxing is very respected in the United States and MMA is very respected. But one of the things people like about MMA is standup, they like the striking, but the best striking is like, Glory or Muay Thai."

Watch Rogan speak to Doumbe about kickboxing in the United States below:

What did Joe Rogan say about Glory Kickboxing?

Back in 2019, Rogan had plenty of great things to say about Glory, one of the largest kickboxing organizations in the world. Despite the promotion's high-level competition, the UFC commentator felt that Glory doesn't get the respect it deserves.

While speaking about Glory with Will Harris on episode #68 of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan explained that he watches all of the fights in the organization and is a big fan:

"Glory is amazing man, Glory does not get the respect that it deserves. I'm a giant fan, I watch all of the Glory fights."

Watch the podcast clip below:

As mentioned, Rogan trained in kickboxing in his teens and early 20s but never turned professional in the sport. The UFC commentator retired with a 2-1 record in the amateur scene but clearly still has a strong passion for the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard