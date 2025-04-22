Joe Rogan gets 100% real on AI revolution being welcomed, details what's "hardest to be replaced" by virtual intelligence

Joe Rogan candidly shared his opinion on the impact of AI revolution on the humanity. The advent of AI has brought opportunities for advancement in complex problem solving, scientific breakthroughs and innovation. However, these are coupled with concerns of massive job displacements, economic distress and eventual existential crisis facing the human race.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which aired on April 19, Joe Rogan and his guest Tim Dillon discussed the risks associated with the AI revolution.

Dillon noted that the reality is getting increasingly obscure with progress in AI-powered technology and use of AI-generated videos, voices and pictures. Rogan, agreeing with his take, stated:

"Reality is splintering and then, AI is about to take over our lives, and we're openly cheering it. And the world will never be the same again once it does. And, we're welcoming it."

Rogan then expressed his belief that live performances - such as stand-up comedy, music and sporting events - will probably be the hardest for AI to replace, explaining:

"Well, it's also the live performance is the last human stand, right? Where you could go and see something... That's so much different and that's a real human experience. Like, live sporting events. Real things. That's going to be the hardest to be replaced by AI."

Check out Joe Rogan and Tim Dillon's comments below (1:41:40):

Joe Rogan contemplates how AI can potentially replace him on the JRE podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts in the world and has completed thousands of long-format episodes since its inception more than a decade ago.

Rogan has discussed ideas with people from different backgrounds on the JRE podcast, creating a vast library of his opinions, thought processes and beliefs.

In the aforementioned podcast episode featuring Tim Dillon, Rogan opined how AI can use this data to replace the original podcast, stating:

"You could replace us on podcast. You could essentially take my perspectives that I've shared over the past two thousand-plus episodes, run it through a large language model, use AI and have me have a podcast with basically anybody." [1:42:38]

Rogan's opinions reflect the concerns raised about AI. However, many believe it is too early to predict a negative or positive outcome of the AI revolution.

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

