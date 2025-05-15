Joe Rogan gets 100% real about corrupt MMA and boxing judging

Joe Rogan is known for sharing his thoughts on a variety of topics on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator hosted stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Tom Segura, where he discussed the corrupt judges in both mixed martial arts and boxing.

Ad

Speaking on episode #2320 of JRE, Rogan's guest claimed that referees in basketball and football are corrupt leading the podcast host to chime in, stating:

"There's a real problem with it in MMA, too. Here's the problem with MMA gambling - incompetent judging. Is it incompetent or is it dirty?... There was one lady in Vegas and she got barred from ever refereeing or judging fights again. There's a few fights that she was involved with where everybody was like, 'what the f**k?' I don't know if she's ever been charged, I don't want to mention her name, but I know that there was a real issue with world title fights."

Ad

Trending

Rogan noted that one judge being corrupt could change the outcome from a unanimous decision to either a split or majority decision, adding:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's not like football where everytime you score. Basketball, ball goes in the net, score. You could shave points, you could bulls**t, but if you're playing Michael Jordan, he's going to score on you. How are you going to stop him? You're not going to stop him. So the numbers he puts up are the numbers he puts up. But in boxing and MMA? Remember when Roy Jones lost in the Olympics? He lost the Olympics in Korea and he f**ked that dude up."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on the corruptness of judges below ( 1:53:21):

Ad

Rogan added that there are several boxing fights where the decision becomes unexplainable. He pointed to the UFC 178 bout between Tim Kennedy and Yoel Romero as evidence of a corrupt matchup in mixed martial arts.

Joe Rogan once praised two iconic sports figures

Joe Rogan hosted stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Joey Diaz on episode #2128 of JRE in March 2024. The UFC commentator discussed the perception that modern athletes are better, praising two of the most iconic figures in the history of sports:

Ad

"If you took Muhammad Ali from 1967 and brought him to the heavyweight division today, he'd be f**king people up. They wouldn't know what to do with him. There's so many fighters he would f**k up, but he's just a complete outlier. And, you know, there's other - like Michael Jordan, complete outlier. Any generation you put him, he's going to f**k people up."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali below (0:39):

Rogan did, however, claim that outside of a few outliers, modern athletes are better. He suggested that the UFC is the easiest sport to notice the evolution, claiming that fighters making their debuts in the modern era could likely beat champions from past generations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.