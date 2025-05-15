Joe Rogan gets 100% real about corrupt MMA and boxing judging

Joe Rogan is known for sharing his thoughts on a variety of topics on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator hosted stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Tom Segura, where he discussed the corrupt judges in both mixed martial arts and boxing.
Speaking on episode #2320 of JRE, Rogan's guest claimed that referees in basketball and football are corrupt leading the podcast host to chime in, stating:
"There's a real problem with it in MMA, too. Here's the problem with MMA gambling - incompetent judging. Is it incompetent or is it dirty?... There was one lady in Vegas and she got barred from ever refereeing or judging fights again. There's a few fights that she was involved with where everybody was like, 'what the f**k?' I don't know if she's ever been charged, I don't want to mention her name, but I know that there was a real issue with world title fights."
Rogan noted that one judge being corrupt could change the outcome from a unanimous decision to either a split or majority decision, adding:
"It's not like football where everytime you score. Basketball, ball goes in the net, score. You could shave points, you could bulls**t, but if you're playing Michael Jordan, he's going to score on you. How are you going to stop him? You're not going to stop him. So the numbers he puts up are the numbers he puts up. But in boxing and MMA? Remember when Roy Jones lost in the Olympics? He lost the Olympics in Korea and he f**ked that dude up."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments on the corruptness of judges below ( 1:53:21):
Rogan added that there are several boxing fights where the decision becomes unexplainable. He pointed to the UFC 178 bout between Tim Kennedy and Yoel Romero as evidence of a corrupt matchup in mixed martial arts.
Joe Rogan once praised two iconic sports figures
Joe Rogan hosted stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Joey Diaz on episode #2128 of JRE in March 2024. The UFC commentator discussed the perception that modern athletes are better, praising two of the most iconic figures in the history of sports:
"If you took Muhammad Ali from 1967 and brought him to the heavyweight division today, he'd be f**king people up. They wouldn't know what to do with him. There's so many fighters he would f**k up, but he's just a complete outlier. And, you know, there's other - like Michael Jordan, complete outlier. Any generation you put him, he's going to f**k people up."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali below (0:39):
Rogan did, however, claim that outside of a few outliers, modern athletes are better. He suggested that the UFC is the easiest sport to notice the evolution, claiming that fighters making their debuts in the modern era could likely beat champions from past generations.