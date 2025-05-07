Joe Rogan gets 100% real about his JRE podcast fame: "I really shouldn't be influential"

Joe Rogan recently invited elite bowhunter Cameron Hanes on The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE]. During the episode, they discussed Rogan's worldwide popularity and influence, with Rogan believing that he shouldn't be influential.

JRE is one of the most-listened-to podcasts all over the world. The podcast has hosted several notable guests over the years- including Elon Musk, Mike Tyson, Jordan Peterson, Kanye West, and USA President Donald Trump. In the year 2020, Rogan signed a reported $100 million deal with Spotify for the exclusive rights to the podcast. He again renewed the contract in 2024, for a staggering reported sum of $250 million, this time in a non-exclusive deal that allows the podcast to be streamed on other platforms.

Hanes shared that Rogan should have been Time Magazine's most influential man, due to his widespread popularity, and insisted that nobody else comes close to Rogan's level of influence.

"The most influential man in the world, Time Magazine, should have been [you]. If it's most influential, there's no debate. Nobody's even in the same category as you."

The UFC commentator dismissed Hanes' comments by claiming he should not be an influential person. He said:

"I don't know, I don't think about it. I try not to, it's a little complicated. I really shouldn't be influential. I don't think hard enough about the consequences."

Check out Hanes' and Joe Rogan's comments below (5:26):

Joe Rogan reacts to David Goggins' training footage with Israel Adesanya

Joe Rogan reacted to footage of David Goggins' training session with Israel Adesanya during his podcast episode with Cameron Hanes. Rogan shared the footage on his big screen and praised the extraordinary work ethic of Goggins. He said [59:14]:

"This is Goggins' multiple workouts of the day that he took [Israel Adesanya] through. This is the third thing they did. They ran, they did the airdyne bike, and then they're doing this. So they already did sprints on the airdyne bike, [and] they ran for distance. I don't know how many miles they ran, but he was exhausted after the run and exhausted after the airdyne. And then they do it all over again."

He added:

"People go— He's not doing that every day. Well, f*ck*ng clearly he is. Clearly, he is because look at him, he is not even breathing heavy. Stylebender is dying, and David Goggins is talking to him with normal breath. At the same time, a world champion, one of the greatest middleweights of all time, can't even keep his food down."

