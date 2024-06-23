Joe Rogan gets blown away on podcast after first paralyzed man to receive Neuralink implant talks impact of Elon Musk's technology

Joe Rogan recently hosted the first recipient of Elon Musk's Neuralink on his podcast and the conversation blew him away.

The host was left stunned when Noland Arbaugh, the first human to have been implanted with a Neuralink chip, shared details of how the device worked and the way it transformed his life. When asked by Rogan how did he interface with the computer, this is what the quadriplegic had to say:

"So, basically my implant has a Bluetooth connection to the computer and then through that, Neuralink has created an app that they have uploaded to the computer, and through that app, I can interface with the computer. What it does is all the electrodes on the threads are sending neuron bytes and signals, so it’s all implanted in my motor cortex.

"Let’s say I wanna try to move my hand left, right, up, and down, I can't really move it, but the neurons are still firing, the intention is still there, so like those signals are being sent but there’s a cut-off in my spinal cord, so obviously it’s not getting down.

"But it’s still going on in my brain, so the electrodes are still picking up the signals. There’s an algorithm like machine learning going on in the background that is, you know, taking those intentions and over time, it's learning what I’m trying to do and that translates to cursor control."

Moreover, the 29-year-old expressed his grateful disbelief and excitement at the possibilities of the future:

"When I moved it for the first time with my mind without attempting to move at all, I was giddy the entire day and I couldn’t believe what had just happened, and I believe we’re gonna find that we a lot of things."

Check out Noland Arbaugh's thoughts below (0:16):

Joe Rogan hosted Elon Musk before where he talked about Neuralink's incredible future

Joe Rogan has hosted Elon Musk on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, a bunch of times, and on one of the appearances, the tech magnate aludded to his future plans with Neuralink and its wild far-reaching implications.

“It (Neuralink) can interface basically anywhere in your brain, so it could help cure, say, eyesight; like returns your eyesight even if you lost your optic nerves, hearing, and pretty much anything. In principle, it could fix almost anything that’s wrong with the brain and it could restore limb functionalities.

"So, if you got interfaced with the motor cortex and implant that’s like a micro controller near muscle groups, you could then create sort of a neural-shunt that restores somebody who’s a quadriplegic to normal functionality, maybe even slightly better."

Check out Elon Musk's ideas to Joe Rogan below (0:28):