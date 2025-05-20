Joe Rogan gets brutally honest about humbling jiu-jitsu experience 

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan discussed how learning jiu-jitsu altered his idea of what it meant to be an accomplished fighter. Rogan began training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Carlson Gracie in 1996.

Ad

The UFC commentator is a black belt holder in no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu and gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Rogan has an extensive understanding of all forms of mixed martial arts, having been involved in the sport for a long time. He competed at a high level in taekwondo, but decided to quit after a harrowing experience in the National Championships at age 19.

Despite being a skilled striker, Rogan's perspective on fighting changed when he began practicing jiu-jitsu. On JRE, the UFC commentator talked about how the realization humbled him.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When I first started doing jiu-jitsu, I was already like a very accomplished striker. I was really good at striking. I was like, I know how to fight, and then when I went to jiu-jitsu class, I got my a*s kicked every day. I was like this is crazy. I was so wrong. I have this completely distorted idea of my abilities."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Joe Rogan revealed why he stopped fighting

Joe Rogan began martial arts training at a tender age of 13, and started training in karate a year later. He also trained in jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and kickboxing.

However, Rogan chose to retire at age 19 when he scored a knockout, and his opponent was so badly injured that he never woke up. The UFC commentator talked about his reason for quitting fighting on JRE. He said:

Ad

"When I was 19 I fought in this tournament in Anaheim, California. It was the National. I was the Massachusetts state champion, and I fought this kid who I think was the Illinois state champion. I hit him in the head with a wheel-kick.... He went out. Face plant, snoring, never woke up... I have no idea what happened to him, and it freaked me out."

Ad

Rogan added:

"My main instructor, said to me, 'I heard you had a great knockout'. I said, 'Yeah, I thought he was dead. He never got up.' He goes, 'Sometimes they die'... Then I was thinking, 'I'm not immune to that. Someone could 100 per cent do that to me. We're whipping bones at each other'. It changed my feeling about it, I never had the same enthusiasm after that."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:04):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.