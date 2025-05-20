Joe Rogan gets brutally honest about humbling jiu-jitsu experience 

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan discussed how learning jiu-jitsu altered his idea of what it meant to be an accomplished fighter. Rogan began training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Carlson Gracie in 1996.
The UFC commentator is a black belt holder in no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu and gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Rogan has an extensive understanding of all forms of mixed martial arts, having been involved in the sport for a long time. He competed at a high level in taekwondo, but decided to quit after a harrowing experience in the National Championships at age 19.
Despite being a skilled striker, Rogan's perspective on fighting changed when he began practicing jiu-jitsu. On JRE, the UFC commentator talked about how the realization humbled him.
"When I first started doing jiu-jitsu, I was already like a very accomplished striker. I was really good at striking. I was like, I know how to fight, and then when I went to jiu-jitsu class, I got my a*s kicked every day. I was like this is crazy. I was so wrong. I have this completely distorted idea of my abilities."
When Joe Rogan revealed why he stopped fighting
Joe Rogan began martial arts training at a tender age of 13, and started training in karate a year later. He also trained in jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and kickboxing.
However, Rogan chose to retire at age 19 when he scored a knockout, and his opponent was so badly injured that he never woke up. The UFC commentator talked about his reason for quitting fighting on JRE. He said:
"When I was 19 I fought in this tournament in Anaheim, California. It was the National. I was the Massachusetts state champion, and I fought this kid who I think was the Illinois state champion. I hit him in the head with a wheel-kick.... He went out. Face plant, snoring, never woke up... I have no idea what happened to him, and it freaked me out."
Rogan added:
"My main instructor, said to me, 'I heard you had a great knockout'. I said, 'Yeah, I thought he was dead. He never got up.' He goes, 'Sometimes they die'... Then I was thinking, 'I'm not immune to that. Someone could 100 per cent do that to me. We're whipping bones at each other'. It changed my feeling about it, I never had the same enthusiasm after that."
