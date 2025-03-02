Joe Rogan gets called out by '2012' actor John Cusack for inviting Elon Musk on JRE post controversial salute: "You can’t let fascist gaslight people"

Sci-fi movie '2012' actor John Cusack has slammed Joe Rogan for inviting Elon Musk on his podcast. Cusack recalled Musk's controversial salute moment from the past and expressed his disappointment over it.

Musk recently appeared on Rogan's podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience, where the two discussed a variety of topics. During their conversation, the Tesla CEO was questioned about his thoughts on being called a Nazi on a social networking platform X which he bought in 2022.

Musk responded by dismissing the claims of him being a Nazi. He stated that the public misunderstood him.

''I did not see it coming. People will Goebbels anything down...It was obviously meant in the most positive spirit possible. Now I can never point at things diagonally...Hopefully people realize I’m not a Nazi. Just to be clear, I’m not a Nazi. What’s relevant about Nazis is, like, are you invading Poland? And if you’re not invading Poland, maybe you’re not, You have to be committing genocide and starting wars.” [H/t: Huffpost]

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

For context, being an avid Donald Trump supporter, Musk celebrated the real estate tycoon's dominant victory in last year's presidential election by attending Trump's inauguration ceremony earlier this year. The 53-year-old faced severe criticism from many due to the hand gesture during his speech resembling a Nazi salute.

Musk's appearance on the JRE podcast didn't sit well with Cusack, who took to X and bashed the UFC analyst, writing:

''When Joe Rogan lets musk on his podcast - and the[n] Lets musk pretend like he’s not making Nazi salutes - he’s become a state propaganda channel - you can’t let fascist gaslight people on you show - without being a part of it Joe''

Notably, Cusack is a Democrat, who also cited Trump as a Nazi in his now-deleted X post, in response to the 78-year-old's election as the new president of the United States.

Elon Musk talks to Joe Rogan about threats to his life

In the aforementioned conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast, Elon Musk revealed that he received a lot of death threats over time, due to his association with newly-elect President Donald Trump. He said:

''They actually want to kill me'' [H/t: Timesnow]

Check out the full video below:

Musk has become one of Trump's top advisors and attended a recent cabinet meeting at the White House.

