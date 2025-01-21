Joe Rogan gets called out by JRE guest for "spreading rumors" after podcaster shares fake "United Nations" news about alleged L.A. fire arsonist

  • home icon
By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jan 21, 2025 04:56 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) called out by JRE guest for opinion on LA fires (right) issue. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Joe Rogan recently got checked by fellow comedian Bryan Callen after the famous podcaster shared some dubious news reports about the Los Angeles fires and alleged arsonists.

Rogan has been vocal about the recent wildfire crisis in California and has slammed the state's administration for their mismanagement. The podcaster also claimed that fires were started by the homeless population of Los Angeles and alleged that gangs of criminals were going around systemically looting the affected areas. He has also notably slammed the political liberals for believing that climate change was connected to the wildfires.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Callen (JRE #2257), Rogan once again brought up the Los Angeles fires and boldly expressed his conspiracy theory about the alleged arsonists having United Nations-issued debit cards. He said:

"People are looting like f**king crazy... Pulling into neighborhoods that are being evacuated, smashing through doors, and pulling out TVs... One guy got caught setting fires, and he had a UN debit card... He had five cell phones and the United Nations prepaid debit card."

Callen wasn't convinced and quickly questioned Rogan's sources. He then asked the JRE producer to fact-check the UFC commentator's claims, which turned out to be false. Callen then said:

"I'm skeptical. Is this a conspiracy? I just don't want to be played... I don't know what's true anymore... You're spreading rumors, Joe Rogan. You got played." [H/t: Daily Mail]

Watch the full JRE episode below:

Joe Rogan slams California governor Gavin Newsom for mismanaging wildfires

Joe Rogan recently sounded off on Gavin Newsom for not handling the wildfire situation and failing to prevent it. He also slammed the administration for spending $24 billion on the homeless population instead of fire prevention.

During an episode of the JRE podcast with Mel Gibson (#2254), Rogan got brutally honest about the crisis in Los Angeles and alleged that no money was spent on fire prevention measures. He said:

"We were just talking about the wildfire situation and how they spent $24 billion last year on homeless... What did they spend on preventing this wildfire? Zero! Zip!... The whole state is so poorly managed. It's so frustrating and confusing."

Edited by Nishant Zende.
