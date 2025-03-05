Joe Rogan gets honest about Americans being "too tribally divided" in today's day and age, explains citizens sharing "common core needs"

Joe Rogan has expressed his thoughts on the political leaning of the American citizens. According to Rogan, certain types of people are easy to manipulate since the government uses them to spread its propaganda.

The UFC commentator has received praise from many for hosting a wide range of guests on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). He recently hosted American actor and comedian Bill Murray on his podcast, where they interacted on a variety of issues.

Rogan highlighted during their conversation how simple it is to influence Americans because their political views are associated with a larger group and they all follow where the majority is, saying:

''I think that we're just too tribally divided, and people look at it like it's an us versus them. They enjoy the comfort of being a part of a tribe. They lock on to whatever ideologies the tribe support, and then anybody who opposes that is somehow or another the enemy.''

Rogan added by citing that these groups of people are used by those who are in power to push their agendas.

''It's a division tactic that's been used by the people that actually run the government. The people of this country mostly share the same common core needs. You wanna be healthy. You wanna have a good family... You want your kids to be able to go to a good school, and you want everybody to prosper and have a good time. That's most of what life is. All this other sh*t that people get so god damn caught up in, most of it has very little to do with you and you get locked into it like it's 100% of your identity, and anybody who opposes you is Hitl*r.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via @EndTribalism's X post):

Bill Murray admits that he has never heard of Joe Rogan's podcast

JRE is one of the most watched programs on YouTube with millions of views. However, during the aforementioned conversation, Bill Murray revealed to Rogan that he had never heard of his podcast before.

The American actor stated:

''I have a very different experience. I only know about, what I've heard, I've never heard your show. I had to ask you, 'are you Joe?' because I somehow knew you were in the fitness and everyone out there seems to be a weight lifter, even Daniele seems like she did lower body today."

Check out Bill Murray's comments below:

