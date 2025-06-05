Joe Rogan gets his mind blown by mentalist accurately guessing ATM PIN code on JRE podcast: "I don't like that"

Joe Rogan was recently blown away by a guest on his show who was able to correctly guess his ATM PIN code.

In episode #2332 of The Joe Rogan Experience, famous American magician and mentalist Oz Pearlman was a guest. Pearlman demonstrated his skills as a mentalist by guessing Rogan's ATM PIN code correctly. When starting the process, Pearlman said:

"Would your wife know your ATM PIN code? No? Lie to me, do not tell me your real ATM PIN code... Make up a fake four-digit number off the top of your head, what feels to you utterly spontaneous when I say go."

Rogan randomly replied with the number "2020". After a few seconds, Pearlman surprised the UFC commentator by writing down the correct ATM PIN code on a piece of paper. Following this, Rogan responded:

"[Is that your ATM PIN code?] Yeah, I'm skeptical because I've got that pincode in the mail... I don't like that."

Check out the full conversation below (via @AutismCapital on X):

Joe Rogan sheds light on Sean O'Malley's transformation ahead of Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Sean O'Malley is set to rematch Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316 this Saturday. Dvalishvili defeated O'Malley by a unanimous decision to take the UFC bantamweight belt home in their previous fight. Following that fight, 'Suga' underwent surgery on his hip and made serious changes in his lifestyle to prepare to come back stronger.

During a recent conversation with NFL star Aaron Rodgers on his podcast, Joe Rogan talked about the changes O'Malley made. Rogan also expressed his excitement for the grudge match between 'Suga' and Dvalishvili, saying:

"The Merab rematch with O'Malley [is] an interesting fight, very interesting fight. I do not know how O'Malley keeps that guy off of him, but I do like what he's been doing. Got off social media, stopped smoking we*d, [and] just dialed the f*ck in. [He] got his hip fixed, which was a big problem."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:15:46):

